Kamala Harris will finally accept the Democratic Party’s nomination to be its 2024 presidential candidate on Thursday as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago reaches its climax.

Her running mate Tim Walz formally accepted his nomination on Wednesday, delivering a moving speech that brought his family to tears as he told them: “Hope, Gus and Gwen – you are my entire world and I love you.”

Walz was met with cheers and chants of “Coach! Coach! Coach!” as he took to the stage and declared: “Never underestimate a public school teacher.”

“It’s the fourth quarter, we’re down a field goal, but we’re on offense and we have the ball, we’re driving down the field and boy do we have the right team,” the former football coach concluded.

“Kamala Harris is ready! Our job for everyone watching is to get in the trenches and do the blocking and the tackling.”

Former president Bill Clinton, talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Nancy Pelosi and Democratic rising stars Pete Buttigieg, Wes Moore, Hakeem Jeffries and Josh Shapiro all spoke at the United Center on Wednesday, with musical performances by Stevie Wonder and John Legend.