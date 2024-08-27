Support truly

Lil Baby’s lawyers have said they are “actively investigating” the circumstances that led to the rapper’s arrest in Las Vegas this week.

The “Yes Indeed” star, real name Dominique Armani Jones, was taken to the Clark County Detention Center on August 26, where he was held on $5,000 bail for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Jones has since been released, his lawyers confirmed.

In a joint statement shared with The Independent, attorneys Drew Findling and David Chesnoff said: “To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit. On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas.”

Jones was previously arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2019 for failure to signal, eluding police and reckless driving.

Videos circulated on social media showing the then-24-year-old rapper lying facedown on the street while being handcuffed by an officer.

A trooper “observed an orange Chevrolet Corvette fail to signal when changing lanes. It increased its speed and began passing vehicles in a reckless manner in a high pedestrian area,” Georgia State Patrol said in a statement. “(Jones) began weaving between cars at a high rate of speed. As the trooper began to catch up, the Corvette got stuck in heavy traffic. … As the trooper got behind the vehicle, he attempted to accelerate and change lanes.”

He was later released on bond.

Rapper Lil Baby has previously been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia and Paris, France ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

Two years later, Jones was arrested in Paris on suspicion of transporting drugs and released the following morning after being handed a fine.

After his release, the rapper posted on Instagram “I’m Good” and said that he was heading back to the US.

Jones rose to fame following the release of his 2017 mixtapes Harder than Hard and Too Hard. The following year, he cracked the Billboard Top 10 charts with his song “Yes Indeed” featuring Drake.

His second studio album, My Turn (2020), went quadruple platinum and became the best-selling album of that year. It included the George Floyd protest-inspired single “The Bigger Picture,” which he performed to acclaim at the 2021 Grammy Awards.