Three people of interest detained in connection to Liam Payne’s death

Three people of interest have reportedly been detained in connection to the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne.

The British pop star died on October 16, at the age of 31, after falling from the third-story balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Payne was discovered to have had “multiple substances” in his body at the time of his death, an initial autopsy report stated. One of the substances reportedly included “pink cocaine” – a recreational drug that typically includes a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA, per the National Institutes of Health.

“Police detained two hotel workers accused of supplying the drugs and raided the home of a friend, also detained,” ABC World News Tonight’s David Muir announced on the Wednesday (November 6) broadcast, nearly a month after his death.

While investigators confirmed that Payne was alone when he died, they found what appeared to be narcotics, alcohol and broken furniture strewn across his hotel room.

Before his death, the desk manager at the hotel made a 911 call to the emergency services saying that a guest drunk “on drugs and alcohol” was “breaking everything in the room.”

During the call, which was translated into English, the manager asked for urgent medical and police support because they “don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger.”

Liam Payne was found to have had ‘multiple substances’ in his body at the time of his death ( Getty Images )

“We need you to send us someone urgently because, well, we don’t know if the guest’s life is at risk,” they said. “He is in a room that has a balcony. And well, we’re a bit afraid that he does something that could put his life at risk.”

The guest was identified as Payne.

Authorities have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, with authorities having carried out nine different raids this week.

The raids included the homes of two hotel staff, two escorts and a friend of the “Strip That Down” singer, ABC7 reported.

Police have reportedly confiscated several items of interest, including cellphones, marijuana, one hard drive, and three laptops.

Payne’s body was released to his family on Wednesday, after being held in Argentina while local authorities completed further toxicology and laboratory requests. His father, Geoff Payne, has been in Buenos Aires since October 18.

Payne’s remains are being flown to the UK ahead of his funeral.

The singer, who shot to fame as a member of the British boy band One Direction, is survived by his parents, his two older sisters, and his seven-year-old son, Bear.