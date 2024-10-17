✕ Close One Direction singer Liam Payne dies aged 31

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One Direction star Liam Payne has died suddenly aged 31, after falling from a hotel balcony in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Local authorities have said they will conduct an autopsy and investigate the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

Payne’s family said in a statement issued by his spokeswoman: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

”We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Simon Cowell has responded to the news, while stars including Liam Gallagher, X Factor host Dermot O’Leary and Harry Style’s mother Anne Twist are among those to have paid tribute.

Payne rose to fame while competing on season five of The X Factor in 2010, when he was placed in the band One Direction along with Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

They went on to become one of the world’s most successful boybands, selling 70 million records and performing in stadiums around the world.