Liam Payne death latest: One Direction star’s hotel room was ‘in disarray’ – as his family issues statement
Singer has died aged 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires
One Direction star Liam Payne has died suddenly aged 31, after falling from a hotel balcony in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Local authorities have said they will conduct an autopsy and investigate the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.
Payne’s family said in a statement issued by his spokeswoman: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.
”We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”
Simon Cowell has responded to the news, while stars including Liam Gallagher, X Factor host Dermot O’Leary and Harry Style’s mother Anne Twist are among those to have paid tribute.
Payne rose to fame while competing on season five of The X Factor in 2010, when he was placed in the band One Direction along with Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.
They went on to become one of the world’s most successful boybands, selling 70 million records and performing in stadiums around the world.
What we know about One Direction’s Liam Payne’s sudden death at a Buenos Aires hotel
Authorities launch investigation into the circumstances surrounding the former One Direction member’s death
Scott Mills ‘can’t bear that this is where Liam’s story has ended’
BBC Radio 2 host Scott Mills has said he “can't bear that this is where Liam's story has ended” as he remembered the time he spent with the late singer over the years.
He opened his afternoon show on the station by saying: “The tragic news about Liam Payne is a really hard one to take in because I never thought we would have to say goodbye to him so soon.
“I had so much fun with One Direction, as a lot of you will know, over the years and their memories will stay with me for life, and Liam was such a big part of it.”
He joked that at times he felt like the sixth member of One Direction as he was with them so often during their heyday when he presented on BBC Radio 1.
Mills also recalled laughing with Payne when the singer's father Geoff wanted a selfie with him at the One Direction movie premiere despite having met stars like David Beckham and Mariah Carey beforehand.
The presenter held back tears as he gave a special message to him, saying: “So, Geoff, I don't know if you're hearing this, but my heart goes out to you today and to the rest of Liam's family, and, of course, to his little boy.”
He added: “I just feel so incredibly sad about all of this. Liam, we had so much fun and you were always the kindest, most caring person to me.
“Thank you for letting me be part of your ride. I will never forget it. The band were all so lovely always, but Liam was kind of the grown-up one in the group, the wise one. And I can't bear that this is where Liam's story has ended.”
He then dedicated “Story Of My Life” by One Direction to Payne, his family and his fans.
Press Association
Liam Payne praises son Bear and Cheryl as he speaks of being a better father in resurfaced video
Singer Rita Ora, who performed with Liam Payne on “For You” - from the film Fifty Shades Freed - said the news of his death “breaks my heart”.
“I’m devastated,” she said in a statement. “He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage.
“This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P”
Liam Payne drew the short straw in One Direction – now we’ll never know the real him
Both in the band and out of it, the pop star struggled to find his defining identity, writes Mark Beaumont. Attempts at telling the world who he is with a second solo album and a documentary fell on deaf ears. His life now cut tragically short, the singer may remain elusive forever.
Liam Payne’s life after One Direction: Fame, fall outs and fatherhood
Singer was open about his experiences in the aftermath of the band’s split, as he pursued a solo career and had a son with former ‘X Factor’ judge, Cheryl Tweedy.
Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole’s relationship: Timeline from X Factor meeting to coparenting son Bear
Liam Payne has died aged 31, after falling from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The One Direction singer was in a relationship with influencer Kate Cassidy at the time of his death, while ex-fiancée Maya Henry had issued a cease and desist last week alleging that the musician continued to contact her.
Prior to meeting Cassidy in October 2022, and Henry in 2019, Liam was in a relationship with former X Factor judge Cheryl Cole.
The pair share one seven-year-old son together, Bear.
We break down the timeline of the couple’s unconventional meeting and subsequent relationship below.
Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole’s relationship: From X Factor meeting to coparenting
Couple first met on the ‘X Factor’ in 2008 and share a seven-year-old son together
Busted and McFly pay tribute to Liam Payne
McFly and Busted stars have remembered Liam Payne as “such a nice human” and reflected on the pressures of being in the spotlight when in a boy band.
The McBusted supergroup previously supported One Direction, with whom Payne rose to fame alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, during 1D’s world tour.
Appearing on ITV's This Morning, McFly's Danny Jones said: “It's super sad. Such a nice human and it was amazing to know the guys. And I feel for his family, I feel for the band, feel for the boys, and I'm shocked. I'm genuinely shocked.”
Busted's Charlie Simpson, who started his musical career when he was aged 16, reflected on the pressures of being thrust into the limelight in a boyband.
“It is really tough. I think that especially today with social media and the pressure that comes with it now that wasn't around when we started, I think that makes it even tougher”, he said.
Fellow Busted bandmate Matt Willis also remembered Payne as “such a lovely bloke”, adding: “Music is so powerful and I think what One Direction achieved was unbelievable, so incredible. They've got such an amazing history of music, it's a beautiful thing music.”
Liam Payne: The ambitious One Direction star who struggled with dark side of fame
Liam Payne, who rose to global fame as a member of the British pop band One Direction, has died aged 31.
The singer died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, officials said on Wednesday 16 October. Pablo Policicchio, the spokesperson for the Security Ministry of Buenos Aires municipality, said in a statement to the Associated Press that police were dispatched to the hotel in response to an emergency call about an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol”.
Born in Wolverhampton, England, Payne was drawn to singers such as Usher and Justin Timberlake. He remembered his childhood as a happy one: his father, Geoff, worked as a fitter, while his mother, Karen, was a nursery nurse.
“It was great, though we didn’t have much,” he told The Telegraph in a 2017 interview. “Dad was in debt, but they did the best they could. It makes you dream a bit, you know?”
Liam Payne: The ambitious One Direction star who struggled with dark side of fame
Singer, who rose to fame as a member of boyband One Direction, died aged 31 after falling from a hotel in Buenos Aires
BREAKING: Buenos Aires police share results of Liam Payne hotel room search
The Buenos Aires police said they found Payne’s hotel room “in complete disarray,” with packs of clonazepam, a central nervous system depressant, as well as energy supplements and other over-the-counter drugs strewn about and “various items broken”, Reuters reports.
They added that a whiskey bottle, lighter and cellphone were retrieved from the internal hotel courtyard where Payne’s body was found.
