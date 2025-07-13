Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Gallagher has appeared to reference a racial slur that the singer made in a deleted social media post during Oasis’s second sold-out concert at Manchester’s Heaton Park.

Before playing the band’s 1995 hit “Some Might Say”, Gallagher made a comment about the sunglasses that he was wearing, having chosen not to wear anything to protect his eyes during the searing heat of Friday’s gig.

The 52-year-old said: “Gotta wear the shades tonight, didn't wear them last night, woke up this morning like a grasshopper? You're allowed to say grasshopper, right?”

Earlier this month, Gallagher sparked outrage when he shared a term on X/Twitter often used to mock people of Chinese origin or those perceived to be Chinese.

open image in gallery Liam Gallagher during Oasis's reunion concert at Manchester's Heaton Park ( Big Brother Recordings )

Fans immediately replied that he couldn’t use the word because it was “racist”.

Gallagher responded: “Behave.” To one fan who told the musician that he might “get cancelled today”, he said: “Whatever.”

To another, he replied: “It’s an ancient thought process, get on it.”

Gallagher eventually deleted the post and issued a short apology. “Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before, it wasn’t intentional, you know I love you all and I do not discriminate,” he posted. “Peace and love.”

The use of the slur was seen frequently during the Covid pandemic when anti-Asian hate crimes surged globally, fuelled by racist rhetoric and misinformation.

Oasis’s triumphant homecoming gig follows on from their shows at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, where they kicked off their reunion tour on 4 July.

open image in gallery Liam Gallagher, left, holds the hand aloft of Noel Gallagher from the band Oasis as they perform during their reunion concert on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Cardiff. ( Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP )

After Manchester, Oasis will visit London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July, August and September.

The Oasis reunion tour was announced in August last year, decades after Noel quit the band after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris in 2009.

While fans were thrilled at the news, some were left outraged after a number of standard tickets in the UK and Ireland jumped from £148 to £355.

The controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge to look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Liam Gallagher made a controversial joke over the ticket pricing scandal on the first night of their tour, asking the crowd: “You having a good time, yeah? Is it worth the £40,000 you paid for the ticket?”