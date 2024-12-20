Oasis fans surprised by Liam Gallagher’s favourite Christmas song

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liam Gallagher appears to have changed his mind about his favourite Christmas song, as he engaged in a festive Q&A with some fans on social media.

The Oasis rocker, who is preparing to head out on tour with brother Noel for the band’s long-awaited reunion next year, shared his preference on X/Twitter earlier this week.

“Mate what’s ya favourite Xmas song?” a fan asked Liam, 52.

“‘Last Christmas’ [by] Wham,” he responded in typically succinct fashion.

Many fans agreed with his choice, which topped the UK charts at Christmas last year.

However, others were surprised given that Liam is a noted fan of “War is Over” by John Lennon, so much so that he and Noel (ironically) almost came to blows one Christmas in a row over the best festive hit.

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher almost came to blows in a row over the best Christmas song ( PA Wire )

“Not putting John Lennon is SHOCKING,” one fan joked, while another said: “I thought it’d be ‘War is Over’.”

“Did you really have a fight with Noel over what is the best Christmas song?” one follower asked.

Speaking to Radio X, his brother Noel recalled the incident where he had chosen “Merry Christmas Everybody” by Slade as his top Christmas tune.

“It actually turned violent in the end as he was saying the John Lennon tune ‘War Is Over’ was the best Christmas tune of all time and I was going, It’s Slade ‘Merry Christmas Everybody’,” Noel said.

“This argument got so heated, people had to come in [and say] ‘Wait what you doing? You gonna start a fight over a Christmas tune?’”

He added: “I’d go to the wall for Slade. Love that band.”

In a recent appearance at the National Portrait Gallery, Noel revealed that his and Liam’s mum Peggy offered a somewhat muted reaction to the news of their reunion.

“My mum couldn’t give a s***,” he declared, according to The Sun. “My mum never gave a s***, never,” he added. “You know what Irish mums are like?”

“When we told her we were getting back together, she said, ‘Sure, that will be nice’. That was it.”

Noel and Liam are still hoping that Peggy will make it to one of their stadium shows next summer: “We’ll try and get her to Dublin,” Noel said, referring to their gig at Croke Park.