Liam Gallagher shoots back after Sex Pistols star labels Oasis ‘boring’

Liam Gallagher has hit back after Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock branded his band Oasis “boring”.

Gallagher and his brother Noel made headlines around the world earlier this year when they announced that they will reunite Oasis next year for their first tour in 15 years.

This week, Matlock, 68, weighed in on the reunion announcement, telling NME that he didn’t really understand what all the fuss was about.

“If you’re a fan, it’s understandable,” he said. “They’ve got lots of fans. I’ve always seen Oasis as a bit Status Quo. [With Quo], to hear one song once was enough. It’s a bit like that with Oasis: to hear one song once is enough. I just find them kind of samey.

“I know the guys. Nice blokes. I’ve gotta be careful what I say because I bump into Noel [Gallagher] quite a lot. He lives around the corner from me. I think Liam is fantastic. He sings great — he’s like Johnny Rotten but can carry a tune. He’s got a magnetic stage personality: he can just stand there and it’s riveting. The rest of the guys? No. I think they’re boring live. I’d never go to see ‘em.”

Matlock went on to reveal that he’d been approached about joining the Britpop band in the mid-1990s, but that it hadn’t worked out. “There was a bit of talk about me helping them out with bass a long time ago – in ’95, ’96 – and then they sorted out the problem they had with the bloke who was doing it,” he said. “I got invited to see ‘em at Earl’s Court. I left. It was boring. I went again to see ‘em in upstate New York with [Blondie’s] Clem Burke. Nah – I couldn’t wait to go.”

Liam Gallagher of Oasis (left) and Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols ( Getty )

The bass player went on to confirm that he’d have no interest in joining the Oasis reunion himself, explaining: “The reason they didn’t want me in the first place is because they wanted someone who’d stand still. Alan McGee asked me. So I went to see ‘em and I thought: the last thing they need is someone else standing still.”

On X/Twitter, Gallagher was asked about Matlock’s comments and responded: “F*** HIM SID WAS THE PISTOLS.”

Matlock was the original bassist in the Sex Pistols, but left the band in 1977 early in the recording of their seminal album Never Mind The Bollocks. He was replaced by Sid Vicious, who went on to become an iconic figure in the punk scene before his death in 1979. Matlock has resumed bass duties for subsequent Sex Pistols reunion shows and tours.