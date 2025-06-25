Country star LeAnn Rimes suffers ‘embarrassing’ moment as teeth fall out mid-concert
‘The show must go on,’ the country star said of the mishap
LeAnn Rimes has recalled a recent concert mishap, which saw her lose her front teeth mid-show.
The country music icon, 42, was performing at the Skagit Valley Casino & Resort in Bow, Washington, over the weekend when she said she “felt something pop” in her mouth.
Recounting the “embarrassing” moment on TikTok Sunday, Rimes explained to fans that she has “had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front” that “fell out” while she was singing her 1996 hit “One Way Ticket (Because I Can).”
“To which I panicked, and in the middle said, ‘Hold on,’ and ran to the side of the stage and put it back in, like popped it back in, and then just went on singing,” Rimes shared. “And then I had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening, or else I would’ve had to walk off stage.”
She said that throughout the rest of the concert, she kept having to push her teeth back in place.
“Like every couple of lines, and singing, which by the way, I never knew how many ‘Fs’ and ‘Ths’ and ‘Shs’ that I have in my songs, especially ‘Can’t Fight the Moonlight,’” she said, laughing. “In ‘Can’t Fight the Moonlight,’ they like completely fell out again in my mouth.”
Deeming it the “most epic experience ever,” she added: “I usually don’t have firsts in my career. That was a first, and hopefully a last. I hope my teeth stay in tonight. We shall see.”
She issued a warning to the front row audience, telling them to “get ready for something to fly out.”
“If you catch them, please return them,” Rimes quipped. “You know, good times. Just keeping it real on here with you, just as real as I had to last night. And you know what, like I said, there wasn’t a f***ing thing I could do about it except either walk off or just hold my teeth in and sing.”
She concluded the video, reminding fans that “the show can go on even in the midst of sheer, utter embarrassment. You just gotta be real with people.”
Rimes, now an award-winning artist, rose to fame at just 13 with the release of Blue, her 1996 debut major-label album.
“No one can prepare you for fame, especially the way that I skyrocketed to success at such a young age,” she told The Independent in 2022. “I was never prepared for that.”
Since then, she has released 14 more studio albums, including her most recent, God’s Work, in 2022.
