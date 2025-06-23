Country singer Ronnie McDowell rushed to hospital after ‘slurring his words’ on stage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Country singer Ronnie McDowell was rushed to the hospital Saturday after he experienced a health scare on stage.

The 75-year-old musician was performing at the Summer Solstice Music Festival in Oley, Pennsylvania, Saturday night when, three to four songs in, he began “slurring his words” and “not making sense,” his tour manager told local outlet, WKRN News 2.

His tour manager promptly pulled him off stage to ask if he was feeling ok, to which he reportedly answered “no,” and expressed worry that he might be having a stroke.

McDowell was taken to a hospital in Reading, where he is being evaluated.

“Please keep Ronnie in your thoughts and prayers,” a message posted to the singer’s Facebook account read. “The Family is updating on their personal platforms.”

open image in gallery Ronnie McDowell is being evaluated at a Reading, Pennsylvania hospital ( Ronnie McDowell/Facebook )

McDowell’s son, Tyler McDowell, later posted an Instagram Story thanking everyone for the love. “I’m heading to Pennsylvania now — I didn’t go with them on this run,” he said. “Seeing these headlines on social media is what I’ve always dreaded. It’s like a nightmare. Scans are in the morning. If praying’s your thing, I’d appreciate it.”

He later addressed fans on Facebook, writing: “I know you’re all concerned. I promise — no one is more worried than I am. Please understand, this is an incredibly stressful time, and right now, my focus is on my Dad. If there’s anything that needs to be shared, I promise — we will. If you can, pray.”

Tyler has since kept fans updated on Facebook, saying on Sunday that he and his brother Ronnie Dean had made it to Pennsylvania and were waiting on their father’s MRI scan.

“He’s talking to us,” Tyler said of his father, assuring fans that “as soon as I know more, so will y’all.”

“Brought Dad some Popcorners and a Kombucha (snacks he likes). Ronnie Dean brought his comfy shoes, favorite brush, and Vietnam hat,” he wrote in a subsequent post. “Dad was very excited about all this — like a kid in a candy store. Figured y’all could use a lil’ levity.”

McDowell, whose career spans decades, is best known for his 1987 single “Older Women,” which topped the country music charts. His other song, 1983’s “You’re Gonna Ruin My Bad Reputation,” also peaked at No. 1, while 11 more reached the top 10.

He’s released over 20 albums, including his 1977 debut album, The King Is Gone, which acted as a tribute to Elvis Presley after his death.