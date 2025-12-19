Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue has secured this year’s coveted UK Christmas number one with her new track, ‘Xmas’.

The 57-year-old ‘Padam Padam’ singer has also become the first woman to achieve number one singles across four different decades, the Official Charts Company confirmed.

“It’s hard to put into words how special this feels. Being Christmas number one really is the most wonderful gift,” Minogue said.

“I’m so thankful to everyone who’s been listening and sharing the love and I’m wishing you all a very Merry Christmas.”

While this marks Minogue’s first UK Christmas number one, her illustrious career boasts seven previous chart-toppers: ‘I Should Be So Lucky’ (1988), ‘Especially For You’ (1988), ‘Hand On Your Heart’ (1989), ‘Tears On My Pillow’ (1990), ‘Spinning Around’ (2000), ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ (2001), and ‘Slow’ (2003).

The past week has also been her biggest seven days of UK sales and streams in 23 years, since 2002’s ‘Love At First Sight’, according to Official Charts Company data.

open image in gallery Kylie Minogue with her Official Number 1 single award for 'Xmas', her first Christmas number one ( Official Charts )

She has also become the first solo female artist in 12 years to land the Christmas number one, following Sam Bailey with ‘Skyscraper’ in 2013.

Minogue joins a select group of international female solo artists to have a Christmas number one.

Trinidad-born Winifred Atwell took the title with ‘Let’s Have Another Party’ in 1954, and US pop star Whitney Houston reached the summit in 1992 with ‘I Will Always Love You’.

The last Australian artist to earn the Christmas number one title was Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, who collaborated with Robbie Williams on ‘Somethin’ Stupid’ in 2001.

‘Xmas’ features on the 10th anniversary edition of Kylie Christmas, which was originally released in November 2015 and topped the UK albums chart last week.

Her single, pronounced X-M-A-S, is accompanied by a music video that shows Minogue teaching a dance to children and adults, with a special appearance from Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus.

open image in gallery Wham! performing at their farewell concert at Wembley ( PA Archive )

Elsewhere in the singles chart, ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham! is at number two with Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ at three.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s festive single, originally released in 1984, made chart history in 2024 when it became the first song to land the Christmas number one in two consecutive years.

For several decades the song was known as the UK’s best-selling single never to have reached number one, until January 2021 when it landed the top spot.

The top five is completed by ‘Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ at four and charity single ‘Lullaby’ by Together For Palestine at number five – this week’s highest new entry.

This week’s number one album is Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd, which has been re-released to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “Congratulations to Kylie – what an amazing achievement by our adopted national treasure.

“Since she announced her plan to enter the festive chart race, we have always felt she could mount a serious challenge, but it was hard to imagine that she would send the records toppling as she has this week.

“Now, with what feels like a genuine festive banger, she has claimed the Christmas number one 2025.

“And it already feels as if ‘Xmas’ has a genuine chance of becoming one of the nation’s favourite, recurrent, festive classics, returning year after year.

“Maybe, finally, Mariah has a challenger for her crown – Kylie, the new queen of Christmas?”

This year’s Christmas number one was unveiled live on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Jack Saunders.