Kylie Minogue announces 10th anniversary Christmas album featuring new song

Pop superstar Kylie Minogue is poised to delight fans with the upcoming release of a special 10th-anniversary Christmas album featuring a brand-new track that has been a decade in the making.

The new song, titled "Xmas," received its debut on Wednesday during Scott Mills’s Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, where Minogue appeared as a guest.

The forthcoming album, which is aptly described as bringing together "the very best of Kylie Christmas," will prominently feature fan favourites such as "At Christmas" and "100 Degrees."

Furthermore, it includes her distinctive renditions of classic festive tunes like "Santa Baby" and the much-loved "It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year."

Minogue revealed to Mills that she recorded the album during brief intervals while on her Tension Tour earlier this year.

"I probably should have been doing nothing but no, I went to the studio and worked on some new Christmas songs because it’s the 10th anniversary of my Christmas album and I thought, ‘why not’," she explained. "I had one song that I needed to exercise. I needed to get it out. It’s been 10 years in the making and that song is ‘Xmas’."

To fully immerse herself in the festive spirit during the summer recording sessions, Kylie recounted an amusing anecdote to Mills, revealing she ingeniously used a Christmas stocking she had acquired from reading a CBeebies bedtime story.

"They gave me a… like a Christmas stocking, I think," she told Mills. "I thought, I have got to take something Christmassy and I think that’s it."

She continued: "We didn’t get to do fairy lights. We didn’t get to do paper chains. But in spirit we were very Christmassy."

In addition to the much-anticipated "Xmas," which is an Amazon Music Original and was officially released on Wednesday, the album features three other brand new tracks: "Hot In December," "This Time Of Year," and "Office Party."

The album, officially titled Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped), is scheduled for a festive release on December 5.

Distributed by Warner Records, it is currently available for pre-order.

Reflecting on the project, Kylie stated: "Revisiting Kylie Christmas 10 years on has been so much fun." She concluded, "Fully Wrapped has given me the chance to write and record four new songs and add a little extra sparkle – I can’t wait for everyone to turn up the volume on the new single, Xmas."