Kylie Jenner says she’s not ‘Adele or anything’ as she launches music career

Kylie Jenner has opened up about her plans for a potential pop music career after featuring on new single “Fourth Strike”.

The 28-year-old beauty mogul’s vocals feature on the song by pop duo Terror Jr, and she is credited as King Kylie. The song was branded “embarassing” on social media.

In an interview posted to her YouTube account, Jenner said: “This is my dream, even since I came out of the womb, I wanted to be a pop star but I just never had the confidence.”

She continued: “I’m going to be 30 soon and I just don’t want to look back on life and have any regrets and this is something I’ve always wanted to try.”

She added with a laugh: “But, you know, I don’t think I’m like Adele or anything. I always wanted to try and see if I can do it.”

Kylie Jenner, photographed in Rome in May 2025, made her music debut with the single 'Fourth Strike' ( Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images )

Asked if she plans to release further new music in the future, Jenner responded: “I hope so. I would love to try. I don’t want it to end. And I think, why not? I think we should try. Let’s like, make an album.”

Terror Jr’s new single is a continuation of their song “Three Strikes,” which was featured in an ad campaign for Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses nearly 10 years ago.

Jenner can be heard on the bridge singing the lyrics: “I just wanna tell you, I'm sorry / Touch me, baby, tell me I'm your baby / Write your name all over my body.”

She then whispers at the end of the track: “King Kylie.”

Unfortunately for the reality star, fans were not overly supportive of her foray into music, with one writing on X: “How embarrassing king autotune.”

“Oh baby stick to the lip kits,” another advised, while a third agreed: “Oh great, just what the world needed Kylie Jenner thinking she’s a pop star now . Someone please tell her ‘vocal range’ doesn’t mean whispering over autotune in a makeup ad.”

“Kylie Jenner making music is the biggest recession indicator. nobody asked for that s***,” someone else said as another added: “Somebody take the mic away from Kylie Jenner.”

Jenner celebrated the song’s release with an Instagram post of images from the recording studio — as well as a video of her daughter, Stormi, seven, singing along — and a heartfelt caption about what led her to this moment.

“There was a little rumor 10 years ago that i was the one actually singing on 3 strikes,” she wrote. “It wasn’t me (wish it was) so i had the idea to come together for fourth strike and it would actually be ME FEATURED!”

Jenner went on to thank Terror Jr “for making another perfect song,” adding that she was “soooooo nervous but so grateful.”