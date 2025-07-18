Kneecap and Massive Attack launch pro-Palestine music alliance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kneecap, Massive Attack and Brian Eno have claimed they have all been subjected to “attempted censorship” over the war in Gaza.

They, along with campaign group Led By Donkeys, have all posted the same message on Instagram.

The post calls on other artists who fear they will be “threatened into silence or career cancellation” for talking about Palestine to join them in a syndicate.

Massive Attack and Brian Eno have long spoken out in support of Palestine, while Kneecap have made headlines in recent months after one of their members was charged with a terrorism offence relating to allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah.

The Irish rap group claim this is part of a smear campaign against them because of their vocal support for Palestine and criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, which they say is a genocide.

open image in gallery Kneecap on stage at Glastonbury festival last month ( PA Wire )

“The scenes in Gaza have moved beyond description,” the post read.

“We write as artists who’ve chosen to use our public platforms to speak out against the genocide occurring there and the role of the UK Government in facilitating it.

“Because of our expressions of conscience, we’ve been subject to various intimidations from within our industry (live and recorded) and legally via organised bodies such as UK Lawyers For Israel.

“Having withstood these campaigns of attempted censorship, we won’t stand by and allow other artists – particularly those at earlier stages of their careers or in other positions of professional vulnerability – to be threatened into silence or career cancellation.

“In this spirit, we encourage artists who’ve been placed in this position, or those who now wish to use their platforms to talk about Palestine, but are concerned about industrial repercussions, to contact us @ ethicalsyndicatepalestine@pm.me”

The Instagram post also made a series of demands, including an immediate ceasefire, an end to UK arms sales and licences to Israel, and a free Palestine.

A spokeswoman for UK Lawyers For Israel (UKLFI) accused Massive Attack of having “launched an attack on our organisation, which helps to protect victims of anti-Jewish and anti-Israel racism”.

She said that following Massive Attack’s set at London’s Lido Festival in June, “we were contacted by several Jewish and Israeli audience members who were deeply distressed and traumatised” after the act invited an “anti-Israel activist” on stage.

Kneecap performed to a sea of Palestinian flags during their set at Glastonbury Festival in June.

open image in gallery Robert Del Naja of the group Massive Attack ( Getty Images )

Their performance followed that of punk rap duo Bob Vylan, who spoke out against Israel.

Police have since launched an investigation into the group, formed in Ipswich in 2017, after their frontman led crowds in chants of “Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during their set at the Somerset music festival.

Kneecap’s Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged in May, and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 20.