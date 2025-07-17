French town withdraws music festival funding after Kneecap booking announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The municipal authority for Saint-Cloud, a suburb in Paris, has withdrawn a €40,000 subsidy from the annual Rock-en-Seine music festival.

The decision, announced on Thursday, follows the festival’s booking of the Irish rap group Kneecap, who have faced criticism for displaying pro-Palestine messages during their gigs.

The Belfast-based trio, known for rapping in both Irish and English, are still scheduled to perform on the final day of the Rock-en-Seine festival, which runs from August 21 to August 24.

In a statement late on Wednesday, the Saint-Cloud city hall said the money had been agreed before the final line-up of the festival was announced and that it had decided to withdraw the funding on July 3.

The Saint-Cloud city said it respects the festival's programming freedom, and had not sought "to enter into any negotiations with a view to influencing the programming".

"On the other hand it does not finance political action, nor demands, and even less calls to violence, such as calls to kill lawmakers, whatever their nationality," the statement said.

Rock-en-Seine could not be immediately reached for comment.

open image in gallery Kneecap sold out the O2 Academy Glasgow in 80 seconds after they were axed from TRNSMT (Jeff Moore/PA) ( PA Wire )

Earlier this month the band announced new tour dates to play their “biggest run of shows ever” across Scotland, Wales and England.

Announcing the news on Tuesday, the group shared a post on Instagram with the caption that read: “Here we go.

“We’re back in November across Scotland, England and Wales to play our biggest run of shows ever.

“All of ye can get a pre-sale link for tomorrow at 10am ahead of the masses by signing up to our mailer or WhatsApp channel.

“The Prime Minster himself cant stop us…he could stop sending bombs to Israel but that’s another story…”

The group recently performed at Glasgow’s O2 Academy, in a gig which sold out in 80 seconds.

They were due to perform at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow, but their set was axed after concerns raised by police.

Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh who is known by his stage name Mo Chara, was charged in May with a terrorism offence for allegedly displaying a flag of Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group that is proscribed as a terrorist organisation in Britain.

He denies the offence and the band says its members do not support Hamas or Hezbollah.