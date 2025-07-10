Kneecap say their posters have been ‘banned’ from the London Underground

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish rap trio Kneecap are “banned” from advertising one of their posters on the London Underground, the group have said.

Kneecap have been making headlines since one of their members was accused of allegedly supporting a proscribed terrorist organisation. He is due to appear in court in August of this year.

The group posted to social media on Thursday, saying: “We’ve been banned from advertising on the London Tube.

“How petty can political policing and interference get…

“After using the tube to advertise loads of times for gigs, records and our movie, all without issue.

“The below poster has been rejected because: ‘It is likely to cause widespread or serious offence to reasonable members of the public on account of the product or service being advertised, the content or design of the advertisement, or by way of implication.’

“Speak out against genocide and they’ll use every single angle they can to silence you,” the group added.

The poster in question shows the Kneecap logo, based on the balaclavas worn by paramilitaries during the Troubles, and reads: “Kneecap. OVO Arena Wembley, London. Thurs 18th September ’25.”

In May, Liam Og O hAnnaidh (Mo Chara), was charged with a terrorism offence relating to displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at the band’s November 2024 London show at the Kentish Town forum.

Billboards appeared in London that said “More Black, More Dogs, More Irish, Mo Chara” ahead of his court date.

These referenced discriminatory signs placed in some London boarding houses across the capital in the mid 20th century.

O hAnnaidh, 27, and his bandmates Naoise O Caireallain (Móglaí Bap) and JJ O Dochartaigh (DJ Próvaí) were cheered by hundreds of supporters when they arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June.

Fellow musicians including Nadine Shah and Gurriers have said they will attend court to support the rap group when O hAnnaidh returns on August 20.

Earlier this week, the group played at Glasgow’s 02. The gig sold out in 80 seconds when tickets went on sale.

They were due to perform at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow this weekend, but their set was axed after concerns raised by police.

open image in gallery Police officers outside the O2 Academy in Glasgow before a Kneecap concert (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )

Kneecap have repeatedly spoken out against the war in Gaza and many of the crowd at their Glastonbury show were carrying Palestinian flags.

The trio followed punk duo Bob Vylan on the West Holts stage at the iconic festival, and both acts are now being investigated by Avon and Somerset Police for comments made during their sets.

A TfL spokesperson said: “All adverts submitted for display on our network are reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

“Having given this very careful consideration, this advert was rejected as it was deemed that running it would likely cause widespread or serious offence to reasonable members of the public.”