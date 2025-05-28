Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Belfast rap trio Kneecap will “no longer” perform at TRNSMT festival in Scotland due to police safety concerns.

The band were due to perform at the festival on July 11, but organisers on Wednesday said they would no longer be part of the line-up after concerns were expressed by police about safety at the event.

Police Scotland said any decision on the line-up is for TRNSMT organisers, and that no prior consultation with the force was made before acts were booked.

Posting on X on Wednesday, Kneecap said: “To the thousands of people who bought tickets, flights and hotels to see us play, we are sorry … it is out of our hands.

“Glasgow has always been a huge city for us. We’ve played there many many times, with no issues – ever. Make of that what you will. To try to make up for it, we will be at your O2 Academy on Tuesday July 8th.”

The band has scheduled a replacement gig at an O2 Academy in July.

open image in gallery The band has scheduled a replacement gig ( PA Wire )

They also quoted a statement from TRNSMT, which a festival spokeswoman confirmed, saying: “Due to concerns expressed by the Police about safety at the event, Kneecap will no longer perform at TRNSMT on Friday, 11 July.

“We thank fans for their understanding.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said any decision on the lineup at TRNSMT is for the organisers.

“Officers have highlighted the potential reaction of such a large audience to this band would require a significant policing operation in order to support the delivery of a safe event,” the spokesperson said.

“We have also passed on information from the public around safety concerns to allow organisers to make an informed decision on the running of the festival.”

open image in gallery Kneecap are on the bill for this year’s Glastonbury Festival ( Liam McBurney/PA )

In April, First Minister John Swinney had called for the organiser of the July festival to reconsider the group performing, following footage emerging that allegedly showed a member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Earlier this month, Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged under the name Liam O’Hanna by the Metropolitan Police with a terror offence over the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag at a gig in November last year.

The group, also made up of Naoise Ó Cairealláin and J.J. Ó Dochartaigh, apologised last month to the families of murdered MPs but said footage of the incident had been “exploited and weaponised”.

They also said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, both of which are banned in the UK.

Following the TRNSMT performance being axed, the Gloucestershire festival 2000trees wrote on X: “After loads of speculation and numerous requests from the press of late, we are happy to confirm that YES! @KNEECAPCEOL are still headlining the Thursday at 2000trees this July.”