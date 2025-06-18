For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Members of Irish-language rap trio Kneecap have arrived at court wearing 'Free Mo Chara' t-shirts as a bandmember faces a terrorism charge over a Hezbollah flag.

The musicians smiled and gave a thumbs up to crowds of hundreds of supporters outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court as they walked up the stairs of the building on Wednesday.

Liam Og O hAnnaidh, also known as Mo Chara, is accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah during a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, last November.

The 27-year-old was joined by bandmates Naoise Ó Cairealláin and J J Ó Dochartaigh, who arrived to a scrum of hundreds of fans who cheered as their vehicle pulled up.

Crowds gathered outside the court before the hearing holding placards saying “Defend Kneecap”. The group of protesters of all ages cheered as an ad van emblazoned with the support slogan used for Mo Chara – ‘More Blacks, More Dogs, More Irish, Mo Chara’ – drove past the court.

open image in gallery Fans gathered outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

Charles Parker, 35, said protesting was important to him because he believed in “freedom of speech”, adding: “I have been a fan of Kneecap since I saw them in Belfast about five years ago.”

Copywriter Victoria Ashworth and her daughter Lily travelled from their home in Brighton to attend the protest before the court hearing for Mr Og O hAnnaidh.

Ms Ashworth, 53, said: “I just feel like the charges are utterly ridiculous. I believe in freedom of speech.”

The Belfast rap group claimed to have "plastered" London with messages backing their bandmate ahead of his court appearance, describing the prosecution as a “witch hunt” in a post on X on Tuesday evening.

open image in gallery Members of Kneecap, Liam Og Members of Kneecap, Liam Og O Hannaidh (Mo Chara), JJ O Dochartaigh (DJ Provai), and Naoise O Caireallain (Moglai Bap) ( PA Wire )

Mr O hAnnaidh, who appeared on the court list under the Liam O’Hanna, is accused of displaying a flag in a public place, “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation” – namely Hezbollah.

The Lebanese group is a proscribed terror organisation in the UK, meaning it is means it is illegal to be a member or support them.

The Metropolitan Police said the force had charged Mr O hAnnaidh after initially being made aware of a video from the gig at the O2 Forum which had been posted online.

Kneecap said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, both of which are banned in the UK.

More follows on this breaking news story...