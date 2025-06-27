Kneecap say they have ‘no regrets’ over ‘dead Tory’ comment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kneecap musician Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh has said he has no regrets over resurfaced comments in which he said: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory.”

The Irish rap trio have been at the centre of publicity after Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with terrorism for allegedly waving a Hezbollah flag that was thrown on to the stage at a gig at the O2 forum in Kentish Town, London in November.

He has denied the charges, calling them a “distraction” from the plight of Palestinians. The band have been ardent campaigners against Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

Footage also resurfaced of the band at a November 2023 gig in which the “dead Tory” comment was made. Kneecap apologised to the families of murdered MPs Jo Cox and Sir David Ames after the clips circulated publicly. The clips threw controversy over their performance at Glastonbury this weekend, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying their appearance was not “appropriate”.

However, Ó hAnnaidh has insisted that the entire ordeal, which he described as “a joke”, has been blown out of proportion.

“Why should I regret it?” he told The Guardian. “It was a joke – we’re playing characters, it’s satirical, it’s a f***ing joke. And that’s not the point. The point is, that [video] wasn’t an issue until we said ‘Free Palestine’ at Coachella.

“That stuff happened 18 months ago, and nobody batted an eyelid. Everybody agreed it was a f**•ing joke, even people that may have been in the room that didn’t agree – it’s a laugh, we’re all having a bit of craic. T

“The point is, and the context is, it all [resurfaced] because of Coachella. That’s what we should be questioning, not whether I regret things.”

open image in gallery Ó hAnnaidh said his actions are satire ( Getty Images )

Responding to videos of him displaying the Hezbollah flag, he reiterated the act was satire: “It’s a joke. I’m a character. S*** is thrown on stage all the time. If I’m supposed to know every f***ing thing that’s thrown on stage, I’d be in Mensa, Jesus Christ. I don’t know every proscribed organisation – I’ve got enough sh*t to worry about up there. I’m thinking about my next lyric, my next joke, the next drop of a beat.”

He added that people who went looking for the videos were “really scraping the bottom of the barrel”. He added that “they took those videos out of context”.

“If you believe that what a satirical band who play characters on stage do is more outrageous than the murdering of innocent Palestinians, then you need to give your head a f**king wobble.”

The band are due to perform at Glastonbury this week, sparking debate as prime minister Keir Starmer said the move was not “appropriate” and Tory leader Kemi Badenoch called for the group to be “banned” from performing. Glastonbury organisers Emily Eavis and her father Sir Michael Eavis have insisted they are “welcome”.

open image in gallery Group have faced calls to be banned from Glastonbury ( AFP/Getty )

Responding to the prime minister’s comments on Saturday evening (21 June), Kneecap wrote on social media: “You know what's ‘not appropriate’ Keir?! Arming a f***ing genocide. F*** The Sun and solidarity with Palestine Action.”

Earlier this week, home secretary Yvette Cooper said she is preparing to proscribe the direct action group, making it a criminal offence to belong to or support Palestine Action. Israel denies it is committing genocide.