Kesha reveals she suffered ‘brutal’ ACL tear mid-concert. Here’s what happened next

Kesha has recalled one of her most harrowing concert performances, which saw her forced to power through a brutal knee injury.

The “TiK ToK” hitmaker, 38, who last week released Period, her first independent album since settling her lawsuit against record producer Dr. Luke in 2023, shared the memory on Tuesday’s episode of Monica Lewinsky’s Reclaiming podcast.

“It was hard for me. I remember I tore my [anterior cruciate ligament] ACL on stage,” Kesha shared. “That was brutal, and in like song three or something. I was playing a festival in Dubai and I tore my ACL and I f***ing got up and I played guitar and I sang and I finished the f***ing show.”

ACL tears are often caused by a sudden, twisting motion and are common among athletes. The injury is typically considered painful and generally requires surgery. According to the Cleveland Clinic, recovery can take anywhere from six to nine months, depending on the severity of the tear and whether surgical intervention is needed.

“Are you serious?” Lewinsky asked in shock, with Kesha replying: “Yes. ‘Cause I’m a bad b****,” causing the host to laugh.

open image in gallery Earlier this month, Kesha released her latest album, '.(Period)' ( Getty )

“But I wake up the next day and I’m like, ‘Wow, I am such a f***ing monster badass,” she said. “And I wake up and there’s an article on TMZ saying I was drunk at the show.”

Denying the “hurtful” rumors, the Grammy-nominated “Timber” singer-songwriter said: “Literally, Abso-f***ing-lutely never have one drink before a show ever. Well, I did one time, the first time I played Lollapalooza in 2009. And after that, never, like literally I did that one time, and then I was like ‘Okay, I’m never doing that again. I’m never drinking before a show.’”

Kesha admitted that those kinds of speculations “hurt my feelings.”

“I’m sorry for what you’ve had to go through,” said Lewinsky, who’s had her fair share of damning media coverage. The 51-year-old activist famously engaged in a scandalous affair with former President Bill Clinton during his second term between 1995 and 1997, while she worked as a White House intern.

“Would we both be sitting here had we not gone through those things? Probably not. And it has made us into the people that we are. And you seem like a f***ing badass. I know I’m a f***ing badass,” Kesha declared.

open image in gallery Kesha (right) spoke with Monica Lewinsky (left) on Tuesday's episode of her 'Reclaiming' podcast ( Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky/YouTube )

Earlier this month, the “Your Love Is My Drug” artist dropped her newest album, Period, which is her first record release under Kesha Records.

Kesha founded the music label in 2024, a year after she settled nearly a decade of suits and countersuits over her accusation that Luke drugged and raped her and his claim that she made it up and defamed him.

The artist first sued Luke in 2014, alleging he drugged and raped her nine years earlier and psychologically tormented her throughout their working relationship. She said he harangued her about her weight, denigrated her voice, and lorded his power over her career.

Luke, who was not charged with any crimes, responded by suing Kesha. He has asserted that she made “completely untrue and deeply hurtful” claims to tarnish him and get out of her record contract.

While signed to his record label, Kemosabe Records, Kesha released five albums: Animal (2010), Warrior (2012), Rainbow (2017), High Road (2020), and Gag Order (2023).