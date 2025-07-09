Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Lauryn Hill has addressed fan confusion after her headline performance at the 2025 Essence Festival in New Orleans was delayed by two hours.

The “Doo Wop” hitmaker was originally scheduled to take to the stage at 12.35am, but did not appear at Caesars Superdome until 2.30am, by which time only a few hundred dedicated fans were still left inside the 83,000-capacity stadium.

Hill has since shared a statement to Instagram, thanking the festival for taking full responsibility for the delays, and outlining her hands-on approach to live performances.

The 50-year-old wrote: “Family, let me address a few things: I am involved in every aspect of what it takes to put on my shows, because it requires THAT much involvement to protect the integrity of my message and the quality of what I do.

“And for this reason: I rehearse and arrange the music diligently with my band. I am involved in every aspect of design, preparation and production of my shows while also being a parent, grandparent and steward to my immediate family and community.”

The singer said that “while some get to focus on a single discipline or category, my role requires that I have eyes everywhere and contribute to most if not every department and more”.

Hill said that she does so “without complaint because it is truly labor of love”, calling it a “great passion for me to be able to perform meaningful music for my audience”.

open image in gallery Lauryn Hill performing during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture on July 4 in New Orleans, Louisiana ( Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE )

Hill went on: “There seems to be a misconception out there that I am somewhere on the Riviera with my feet up, drink in hand, showing up to concerts whenever because I’m too important to care.

“That’s nonsense… and anyone who’s been a part of these productions knows that IN FACT the opposite is true. Those of us who are still out here grinding to present an alternative to the divisive, to the shallow, to the controlled, and to the intentionally limiting narrative of our representation do what it takes to do so. We are here, pushing through the resistance.”

The former Fugees member noted this was “not the first time” production delays have pushed back her performances. “This IS however the first time a promoter has acknowledged the slip up on their end, (thank you Essence!) and this will be the last time I'll allow production challenges to look like the fault is mine alone, when they aren’t,” she said.

Over the years, the singer, whose sole studio album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was released in 1998, has developed a reputation for arriving late to her concerts.

In 2023, she addressed this on stage during a Los Angeles show, telling the audience: “You’re saying, ‘She’s late, she’s late a lot.’ Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this stage every night!”

In a statement shared to the Essence Festival Instagram earlier this week, organisers said: “The delay? Not hers. We will take that. The moment? One for the books. The legacy? Still unmatched. Put some respect on her name. Keep the takes, but keep her out of them. All love and deep profound admiration for Ms Lauryn Hill.”