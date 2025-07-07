Lauryn Hill defended by festival organizers after performing at 2am to nearly-empty stadium

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The organizers of Essence Festival have defended Lauryn Hill after her headline show was so delayed she ended up performing to a near-empty stadium.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, 50, was the headline act for the festival’s opening night on Friday, July 4. She was originally scheduled to take the stage at 12:35 a.m.

However, the former Fugees member did not begin performing at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans until 2:30 a.m., by which time only a few hundred dedicated fans were still left inside the 83,000-capacity stadium.

While some on social media initially blamed Hill for arriving late, Essence Festival organizers have now taken full responsibility for the delay.

In a statement posted to the festival’s official Instagram account they wrote: “Family is family and around here we protect our own no matter what the PEOPLE have to say.

Lauryn Hill performing during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana ( Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE )

“Let’s be very clear— WE don’t play about Ms. Lauryn Hill. Not for clicks. Not for headlines. She arrived on schedule, stepped on that stage, and delivered the kind of performance only a legend can.

“The delay? Not hers. We will take that. The moment? One for the books. The legacy? Still unmatched. Put some respect on her name. Keep the takes, but keep her out of them. All love and deep profound admiration for Ms. Lauryn Hill.”

The statement was applauded by several other artists, with Erykah Badu posting several clapping hands emojis and Jill Scott writing: “Very good.”

Hill, whose sole studio album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was released in 1998, developed a reputation for arriving late to her own concerts.

In 2023, she addressed this on stage in Los Angeles by saying: “You’re saying, ‘She’s late, she’s late a lot.’ Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this stage every night!”

Met with uproarious applause and cheers, Hill continued: “I don’t do it because they let me do it, I do it because I stand here in the name of God! God is the one who allows me to do it! Who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support, when the album sold so many records, and no one showed up and said, ‘Hey would you like to make another one?’

“So I went around the world and played the same album over and over... and over again. Because we are the survivors, and we are not only the survivors, we are the thrivers.”