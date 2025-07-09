Olivia Rodrigo’s guitarist shares sweet way she supports her crew on tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olivia Rodrigo is prioritizing her touring band and crew’s mental health by paying for them to see therapists on and off the road.

The 22-year-old pop and former Disney star is currently traveling on her Guts world tour. She recently delivered a “killer” Glastonbury 2025 headlining performance, which The Independent’s Kate Solomon described as a therapy session in itself.

Speaking on a recent episode of The StageLeft Podcast, Rodrigo’s guitarist, Daisy Spencer, revealed that “Olivia and our tour manager, Marty Hom, made accessible and free therapy for all of the touring personnel.”

“I have never had anything like that,” Spencer, 31, admitted. “And that reignited the importance of therapy to me because I had just kind of fallen off for so long, and then suddenly I had this free resource of incredible therapists, and I utilized the crap out of that.”

The musician shared that she was able to take advantage of the all-inclusive perk even during the months-long break between the 2024 U.S. leg of the tour, which wrapped in October, and the international leg, which began in January.

Olivia Rodrigo and guitarist Daisy Spencer performing at Glastonbury 2025 ( Getty Images )

“Honestly, that was one of the coolest things that has ever happened on tour,” Spencer gushed. “Like, seriously, one of the best things you can give to people is accessible free therapy, because it can get kind of expensive.”

Without insurance, individual therapy sessions typically cost anywhere from $100 to over $200, according to Psychology Today.

Rodrigo, whose father, Chris, is a therapist, has been outspoken about the life-changing effect therapy has had on her. She previously disclosed that she’s been in therapy since she was 16.

“That was a really big, life-changing moment, and I’ve learned so much about myself,” the “deja vu” singer said on a 2021 episode of CBS Sunday Morning.

“Sometimes people are like, ‘Oh, you don’t need that, you have so much, your life is so great, what are your problems?’” Rodrigo said. “I think that’s definitely a thing that sometimes older people can do to younger people, too, is kind of trivialize what they’re going through just because they’re like, ‘Eh, they’re fine, they’re just kids, they’ll get through it.’ But it feels so real when you’re in it, and it’s so valid, and just because it’s not an adult problem or you don’t have to pay taxes yet or whatever doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt.”

The Grammy-winning singer was only 12 when she joined the industry, making her acting debut in 2015’s family comedy An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success.

She later shot to fame with her debut single, “drivers license,” in 2021.

At the time, she addressed how the spotlight impacted her mental health, telling Vogue Singapore she was taking it “one step at a time.”

“It can be really tough on your mental health,” Rodrigo said. “I’m grateful for the people who like me for me, and keep me separated from all the noise and tabloids or what people are saying about me on social media. That’s always been a top priority.”