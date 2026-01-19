Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rising country singer Karley Scott Collins has hit out at the “absolutely ridiculous” rumors that she and Keith Urban are dating and have moved in together following his high-profile divorce from Nicole Kidman.

Collins, 26, who opened for the 58-year-old country star on his 2025 High and Alive tour, shared a screenshot Sunday on her Instagram Story of a headline that read: “Keith Urban moved in with GF Karley Scott Collins? Fresh speculation amid divorce.”

“Y’all this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue,” she wrote, along with a laughing emoji.

Speculations surrounding Urban’s dating life have swirled since Kidman filed for divorce in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

The following month, Urban made headlines when he changed the lyrics of his Kidman-inspired song, “The Fighter,” to include the name of his guitarist, Maggie Baugh. The clip of the moment generated a lot of online attention, igniting romance rumors. Baugh’s friend, fellow singer Alexandra Kay, later denied the reports, saying that Baugh was already dating someone else. Baugh’s father additionally shut down speculation, calling their friendship “more of a musician thing than a dating thing.”

open image in gallery Karley Scott Collins (left) opened for Keith Urban's 2025 High and Alive tour ( Getty )

open image in gallery Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorced after 19 years of marriage ( 2017 Invision )

Urban and Kidman’s divorce was finalized earlier this month, with Judge Stephanie J. Williams stating: “There exist such irreconcilable differences between the parties that would render continuation of the marriage impractical and impossible.”

Initial reports suggested that the Oscar-winning actor didn’t want the separation and had been attempting to preserve the marriage. The decision to separate was made by the “Break on Me” singer, a source told TMZ at the time. They additionally claimed that the couple had been living apart “since the beginning of summer.”

The exes share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman also has two adopted adult children from her first marriage to Tom Cruise.

open image in gallery Kidman and daughters Sunday (left) and Faith (right) ( Getty )

Kidman, 58, initiated divorce proceedings in September, a move that surprised many. She and Urban had been a constant presence on red carpets throughout their nearly two-decade relationship, often supporting each other at events. While they had previously spoken publicly about some marital challenges, few external indicators suggested the impending divorce.

All financial and custody matters were settled and signed on the day of her initial filing. Tennessee law mandates a 90-day waiting period for couples with minor children before a divorce can be enacted.

Under the terms of their divorce, Kidman will serve as the primary residential parent, with the children expected to continue living in Nashville. The settlement also stipulates that neither parent will require child or spousal support, and their joint assets will be divided roughly equally.