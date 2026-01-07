Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s marriage is officially over after 19 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have officially finalised their divorce, bringing an end to their 19-year marriage.

A Nashville, Tennessee, judge issued the order on Tuesday, dissolving the union of the Oscar-winning actor and the Grammy-winning country singer.

Judge Stephanie J. Williams confirmed in a court filing that the couple’s agreements regarding asset division and child custody were sufficient, thereby granting the divorce.

Williams stated that "there exist such irreconcilable differences between the parties that would render continuation of the marriage impractical and impossible."

open image in gallery ‘Irreconcilable differences’ forced Kidman and Urban apart ( Invision )

Both Kidman and Urban opted not to appear at the hearing, and requests for comment from their representatives went unanswered.

Kidman initiated divorce proceedings in September, a move that surprised many, though legal arrangements had reportedly been underway for some time. All financial and custody matters were settled and signed on the day of her initial filing. Tennessee law mandates a 90-day waiting period for couples with minor children before a divorce can be enacted.

The couple, both 58, share two teenage daughters. Their divorce filing cited "marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences." Under the agreed plan, Kidman will serve as the primary residential parent, with the children expected to continue living in Nashville. The settlement also stipulates that neither parent will require child or spousal support, and their joint assets will be divided roughly equally.

Hailing from Australia, Kidman and Urban met in Los Angeles in 2005 and married in Sydney the following year.

They were a constant presence on red carpets throughout their nearly two-decade relationship, often supporting each other at high-profile events. While they had previously spoken publicly about some marital challenges, few external indicators suggested the impending divorce.

open image in gallery Nicole Kidman, left, and Keith Urban arrive at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles ( 2017 Invision )

This was Urban’s first marriage, and Kidman’s second, following her union with Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, with whom she also has two older children.

The actor married the Top Gun star in 1990 when she was just 23 but the couple divorced after just over a decade together in 2001. The couple has two adopted children together: Isabella and Connor.

“I was so young when I got married. I look back now and I’m like, ‘What?’,” she told Red magazine in 2016. “You look at Taylor Swift, I mean how old is she? She’s 26. I had two kids by the time I was 27 and I’d been married for four years. But that’s what I wanted.”