Kanye West’s South Korea concert cancelled ‘due to recent controversies’

Kanye West’s South Korea concert scheduled for the end of May has been cancelled “due to recent controversies involving the artist”.

South Korean e-commerce company Coupang and ticket outlet Interpark didn’t elaborate which controversies they were referring to but announced on Monday the concert had been cancelled and sales of Yeezy merch suspended, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

“Due to recent controversies surrounding artist Kanye, the ‘YE concert in South Korea’ scheduled for 31 May has regrettably been cancelled,” they said in a statement.

“Sales of Yeezy brand MD products will also be suspended starting at 1pm on 19 May.”

All tickets sold for the show, scheduled to be held at Incheon’s Munhak Stadium, would be refunded, the companies said.

The 47-year-old rapper, also known as Ye, has courted controversy by making offensive remarks. West has of late been sharing posts on his social media with Nazi imagery and symbolism as well as making several antisemitic remarks.

Earlier this month, he released a new track “Heil Hitler” which was criticised for glorifying the Nazi leader. The song was removed from Spotify and SoundCloud but spread through X, racking up millions of views.

In April, West showed up to an interview released on Rumble by internet personality DJ Akademiks dressed in a black Ku Klux Klan outfit. The hour-long conversation saw him make several controversial comments about other individuals in the music industry.

Later the same month, West was banned from streaming platform Twitch merely seven minutes into his first stream as he began a speech that included several slurs about the Jewish and the LGBT+ communities.

West also posted a now-deleted video wearing a diamond-encrusted swastika necklace next to Nick Fuentes, introducing the latter as his “white supremacist homeboy”.

His Yeezy website, which used the backend platform Shopify, was deactivated by the company after it was found to be selling only T-shirts featuring Swastikas.

In February, Friends actor David Schwimmer called on Musk to ban West from X after he made a series of antisemitic posts.

The actor pointed to a number of posts by West in a lengthy post to his own eight million followers on Instagram.

The rapper has previously triggered outrage for antisemitic outbursts on social media and in interviews, resulting in brands such as Adidas, GAP, and Balenciaga dropping him.