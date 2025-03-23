Justin Bieber in good spirits as he jams with rising star Jensen McRae

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Bieber shared a vulnerable confession with his followers this weekend, while posting a clip of himself during a fun session with musicians including rising talent Jensen McRae.

The Canadian pop star, 31, appeared to be in good spirits as he was seen jamming on a keyboard while a friend played the drums, with more instruments strewn around a room with a large pool table in the middle.

Another artist messed around on synths, while friends in the garden also wandered over to watch.

Singer-songwriter and poet Jensen McRae, known for her singles “White Boy” and “Wolves”, as well as her new track “Praying For Your Downfall”, could be seen enjoying the session and later posted a selfie with Bieber to her Instagram page.

The American artist has been named as one to watch by a number of music publications and is currently preparing for a major tour this summer, which will include stops in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol.

Bieber’s footage appears to have been filmed at the singer’s $26m Beverley Hills estate, which boasts seven bedrooms, a tennis court, koi pond and outdoor dining areas, plus 2.5 acres of land.

Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were reported to have purchased the home – located in one of the most sought-after gated communities in the area – back in 2021.

Bieber captioned the post: “I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic.

“Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people.”

A number of his followers praised him both for the clip and for his honesty, with one fan writing: ‘Thank you for staying true to yourself, for being so honest and vulnerable because we know It’s not always easy to be open.

“It’s exhausting to be in a world that makes us question if we’re enough, and even more exhausting to fight against that pressure every day. But you’re aware of it, and that awareness is powerful. You’re not just going along with it — you’re pushing back. And that says a lot about the kind of person you are.”

The “Peaches” singer has been frank about his negative associations with fame, having been thrown under the global spotlight when he was just 16 years old.

Last week, he shared a candid post about feeling as though he “wasn’t allowed” to express hate, which in turn made him feel like he has been “drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it”.

“I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there,” he wrote. “How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?”

In another reflective post shared earlier this month, he confessed that he frequently feels like a “fraud”, as he opened up about his tussle with imposter syndrome.

“People told me my whole life, ‘Wow Justin u deserve that,’” he wrote, “and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud.

“Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, damn if they only knew my thoughts… how judgemental I am, how selfish I really am, they wouldn’t be saying this.”

He continued: “I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

Sources close to Bieber recently hit back at those perpetuating “negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive” on social media, amid concern over the singer’s disheveled appearance in New York last month.

TMZ reported that the sources said Bieber had in fact been working in the studio all night “which is why he looked a bit worse for wear”.