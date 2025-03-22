Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Bieber says he’s ready to put in the work when it comes to his “anger issues” amid ongoing mental health concerns.

In a new post shared on Instagram on Saturday, the 31-year-old wrote candidly: “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh.”

The message was accompanied by a carousel of photos including a close-up of his face under a hood, a throwback photo from his childhood, and his son Jack Blues laid in front of a projector.

Bieber, who shares his six-month-old son with his wife, Hailey Bieber, has been very active online in recent weeks, posting several cryptic messages that have prompted many people to raise concerns about his mental state. The “Love Yourself” singer took to his Instagram Story on March 21 to share a lengthy message about forgiveness, followed by a screenshot of Hailey’s 2019 post about “wanting to be more open.”

Last week, the music artist opened up about struggling with imposter syndrome and his intrusive thoughts about being a “fraud.”

Bieber was only 16 when he shot to fame with his chart-topping single “Baby.” He’s since sold 24 million albums and 122.5 million digital singles units as a lead artist in the United States alone.

Despite his success, Bieber recently admitted he has “always felt unworthy.”

“People told me my whole life, ‘Wow Justin u deserve that,’ and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud,” he wrote in a March 14 Instagram Story.

Justin Bieber shared a message about his ‘anger issues’ on Instagram ( Getty Images )

“Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, damn if they only knew my thoughts… how judgemental I am, how selfish I really am, they wouldn’t be saying this.

“I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days,” he said.

Last month, Bieber’s representatives were forced to address rumors about his health after people started speculating he was using drugs.

The “Sorry” singer has had a history of drug use, revealing in 2020 that he used to start each day with “ecstasy pills” and cannabis joints during the peak of his addiction.

Online, rumors swirled about Bieber alongside new pictures of him looking tired with dark circles under his eyes.

However, in a statement sent to TMZ, Bieber’s representatives claimed he was “in one of the best places of his life.”

“The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true,” they continued, calling the rumors “exhausting and pitiful.”

“Despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive,” they added.