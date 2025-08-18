Joss Stone claims she was previously in an abusive relationship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British soul singer Joss Stone has opened up about allegedly being in an abusive relationship during an “extremely dangerous” time in her life.

On Sunday, Stone, 38, posted an Instagram Reel ahead of her latest A Cuppa Love podcast episode, where a fan had asked her about the struggle to leave an abusive relationship.

“From my experience of brake ups I can say it is the hardest most painful thing to do, especially when you have loved someone so much at one point,” she captioned the post with a clip from her unaired discussion with Rabbi Shais Taub. “Some how you feel it’s your responsibility to look after that persons heart more than your own.”

In a few follow-up Instagram Reels, the singer relayed to her listeners how important it can be to “have a plan” before leaving an abusive relationship by having a “to-go bag” ready. She then revealed that she had been in a similar situation at one point.

“I had tried to leave him, I can’t tell you how many times,” she said without revealing the name of her previous partner. “Each time it felt like it was getting more and more dangerous. One day, he threw me out — surprising how strong he was, he wasn’t that tall.”

‘I had tried to leave him, I can’t tell you how many times,’ Stone said in an Instagram Reel ( Getty Images )

She continued, recalling specific circumstances, such as claiming her former partner “threw her out in the rain” while she was only wearing a T-shirt.

“He thought that he’d locked the gate and that I was stuck in the driveway, and I didn’t know the code to get out. He just thought he’d sort of trapped me in the rain,” Stone said. “I did know the code.”

After opening the gate, she said she started to run away before realizing she had none of her items, including her phone.

“That f***er was running after me. It was so annoying,” Stone continued. She claimed that he ended up catching her and allegedly told her the “police were going to come” to arrest her.

“I was able to leave him because I am a touring musician,” she said, adding that she “just decided to never go back.”

“Im telling this story to highlight the fact that we are not alone, sadly it is super common ,1 in 3 women are abused by their partners at some point. So don’t let it brake you . Don’t let it become your identity, don’t let it crush your beautiful spirit,” she captioned the Instagram Reel.

The “Super Duper Love” singer has since gone on to marry Cody DaLuz, with whom the couple shares four children: daughter Violet, 4, son Shackleton, 2, an adopted son named Bear in 2024, and Nalima Rose, whose birth was announced in June.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the U.S. can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org