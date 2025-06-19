Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joss Stone has given birth to her fourth child, Nalima Rose, as she shared an update from her hospital bed.

The 38-year-old, known for hit songs including “Super Duper Love”, has three children with her husband Cody DaLuz, including a child the couple adopted shortly before they found out Stone was pregnant.

“Happy #mummymondays,” wrote the singer in a post on Monday (16 June). “Welcome our beautiful Nalima Rose to the world. We are so in love.”

Her husband, a former US marine who was also adopted, reshared the post, writing: “And then there were four.” Ahead of the birth, Stone had shared her plans to undergo a C-section.

Responses poured in as fans rushed to congratulate her. “How wonderful!” wrote one follower. “Big Congratulations and welcome to this world little Nalima (what a lovely name!) Oh, and well done Mama - and of course Papa too.”

Another added: “Oh Mama!!! Congratulations to you and your family. Hoping for a speedy and smooth recovery.”

DaLuz, who works in Amazon logistics, met Stone at an airport in Belize in 2020, and the couple married three years later. The singer had fled the UK after a kidnap plot and now lives in Nashville, Tennessee with her family.

Stone has given birth to her fourth child ( Instagram/JossStone )

The couple have a three-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son but decided to try adoption after a difficult birthing experience in 2022.

Stone said that doctors told her she could have another child but that she would be unable to “give birth naturally” as her uterus split. After adopting her son in November 2024, the “Right to Be Wrong” singer found out she was expecting another baby in December.

The singer, whose real name is Joscelyn Eve Stoker, said: “Honestly. Shocked was an understatement. Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed!!!!”

She then joked that she should change the name of her forthcoming Less is More tour to “the preggo tour”.

She told her followers that her adopted son struggled with his lungs after being born premature, saying: “I am sat in the car with him because he is so little that he can’t go out because he was so premature his lungs are a little bit vulnerable. I’m just here with little man hanging out.”