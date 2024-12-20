Joss Stone ‘shocked’ by pregnancy news weeks after adopting newborn baby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Joss Stone has revealed her “shock” after falling pregnant weeks after adopting a newborn baby.

The singer, who has two children with her husband Cody DaLuz, decided to explore adoption after a difficult experience while giving birth to her son in October 2022.

She said that doctors told her she can have another child but that she would be unable to “give birth naturally” as her uterus split.

Now, after adopting Bear last month, the “Super Duper Love” singer has now found out she is expecting another baby.

On Thursday (19 December), Stone shared a selection of photos that showed her looking shocked as she looked at a positive pregnancy test. She captioned the Instagram post: “The one where mummy finds out.”

Stone, whose real name is Joscelyn Eve Stoker, added: “Honestly. Shocked was an understatement. Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed!!!!”

She then joked that she should change the name of her forthcoming Less is More tour to “the preggo tour”.

open image in gallery Joss Stone said she was ‘shocke’ to discover she was pregnant ( Getty Images )

The singer’s announcement comes after she shared an update on seven-week old Bear, who is having problems with his lungs after being born prematurely.

She told her followers: “I am sat in the car with him because he is so little that he can’t go out because he was so premature his lungs are a little bit vulnerable. I’m just here with little man hanging out.

“At the hospital they said: ‘Don’t take him out anywhere.’ But shortly after they said: ‘But make a doctor’s appointment’ and I thought: ‘Hang on you just told me not to take him out as his lungs are too vulnerable but you want me to bring him to the doctors where there are all these germs and stuff?’”

Stone and DaLuz, a former marine, adopted Bear in November, with Stone stating: “We can not quite believe it. We are in love big time with this little guy.

“The reason why Cody even exists is because his bio mum loved him enough to make an adoption plan for him and the same goes for Bear.

open image in gallery Joss Stone reveals she’s pregnant weeks after adopting newborn baby ( Instagram )

“Honestly bio mothers do not get the gratitude they deserve. It is a more selfless love than I knew existed. Truly. We are just so happy to be part of this beautiful cycle.”

Stone previously opened up about her challenging experience after giving birth to her son in October 2022.

The star revealed that there were a total of 15 doctors who helped her, telling her fans: “Many of us have war stories, kind of, with birth and I was hoping to not be one of those,” she said. “I wanted to be like, ‘Oh, you have beautiful four-hour labour. And then I just sneezed, and he fell out.’ But no, that’s not what happened.”

She said that the doctors “saved my life and saved my baby’s life for me”, adding: “I felt truly like they were angels.”