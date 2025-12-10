Man who grabbed Ariana Grande removed from Lady Gaga concert in Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The man who rushed Ariana Grande in Singapore was kicked out of a Lady Gaga concert in Australia on Tuesday.

Social media videos posted by concertgoers show Johnson Wen, who goes by Pyjama Man on Instagram, speaking to security guards at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium before he is escorted out.

Wen confirmed that he had been “kicked out of Lady Gaga concert”.

“The show doesn’t start till 8 pm! The early fans were booing me,” the Australian man said on Instagram.

It appeared from the videos that Wen was wearing a wig and a fake moustache to the concert.

In a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald, a spokesperson for Suncorp Stadium said that the venue had been “made aware by the tour that a known serial offender may attempt to attend and disrupt tonight’s concert”.

“In the interest of the artist’s safety, this individual was deemed a person of interest and not to be allowed to attend,” they said. “Due to the excellent work by the venue’s diligent security team, an individual matching the description was identified and passed on to police before the show began.”

The Independent has reached out to Wen and Suncorp Stadium for comment.

It is unclear if Wen, 26, intended to simply attend the concert but he is infamous for storming celebrity events, concerts, and even sporting events.

The most recent incident occurred in November when he filmed himself jumping a barricade at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore and grabbing Grande.

Footage of the incident showed Cynthia Erivo rushing to defend her co-star before security intervened and pushed Wen away.

Wen posted a video of the incident on his Instagram with the caption: “Dear Ariana Grande thanks for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet.”

Grande, whose 2017 concert in Manchester was the site of a deadly terrorist attack, appeared visibly shaken by the incident.

Wen was arrested the next day, charged with being a public nuisance, to which he pleaded guilty, and sentenced to nine days in jail.

He was sent back to Australia and “barred from re-entering Singapore”, the country’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said.

At his sentencing, prosecutors slammed Wen as a “serial intruder.”

“You seem to be attention-seeking, thinking only of yourself, and not the safety of others, when committing these acts,” the judge said.

Wen said: “I won’t do it again, Your Honour. I am going to stop getting into trouble.”

Wen, who has over 13,000 followers on Instagram, was also arrested in Australia back in June for rushing on the stage during a Katy Perry concert, describes himself as “Troll Most Hated”.

In 2024, Wen rushed the stage during The Weeknd’s concert at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, embracing the Canadian singer before he was removed by security. Earlier the same year, he ran onto the track at the Paris Olympics, delaying the men’s 100m final.

In 2023, he had breached security at the Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad, India, approaching batter Virat Kohli after storming the pitch.