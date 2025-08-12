Reggaeton artist Jhayco arrested and accused of cocaine possession in Florida

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Reggaeton musician and songwriter, Jhayco, was arrested.

According to an arrest report obtained by a local NBC news station in Miami, 32-year-old Jhayco — whose real name is Jesus Manuel Nieves Cortes — was arrested on drug charges on Tuesday morning in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The report claims the songwriter was allegedly driving a red two-door Corvette that was only driving 5mph along Southwest 8th Street before 3 a.m. ET. When the vehicle then came to a complete stop and did not move for over one minute, Jhayco was pulled over by the authorities.

As an officer approached the car, they said they “smelled the strong odor of cannabis,” while the car’s driver had “white powder on his pants and white powder on his nose.”

After the Reggaeton artist was allegedly unable to give the authorities a driver’s license, he was asked to vacate the car, where a routine records check could not find a driver’s license under his name.

When the Corvette was searched, the police allegedly found two black pouches with 7 grams of suspected cannabis in each one. Upon searching Jhayco’s pockets, the authorities claimed to have seen three “clear baggies with suspect powder cocaine,” totaling about two grams.

The musician was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 4:24 a.m. and was arrested and charged with cocaine possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis, with a bond set at $3,000.

Deputies said Jhayco had made a spontaneous statement, which was redacted from the publicly released arrest report.

Jhayco, who was born in Puerto Rico, previously performed under the stage name Jhay Cortez. In 2019, his debut album, titled Famouz, reached number five on the Top Latin Albums chart. He is most well-known for his collaborations with other Latin artists, such as Bad Bunny, and the songs “No Me Conoce - Remix,” “DÁKITI,” and “CÓMO SE SIENTE.”

