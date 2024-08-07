Support truly

Rapper Nelly has been arrested for drug possession after leaving a casino in St Louis, Missouri.

The “Ride Wit Me” star was reportedly stopped for an ID check early on Wednesday morning (August 7). He was then arrested over a previous warrant he had under his real name, Cornell Haynes Jr, for failure to obtain car insurance.

During a subsequent search of his car, Missouri State Highway officers discovered ecstasy pills, records obtained by NBC News show.

Nelly was charged with drug possession, transported to the Maryland Heights Police Department and ultimately released.

The Independent has contacted Nelly’s representatives for comment.

Nelly recently completed a US tour as the main support act for Janet Jackson’s “Together Again” tour.

He has been a star since 2000 when his debut album Country Grammar spawned massive hits including the title track and “Ride Wit Me.” His second album, Nellyville, produced hit singles including “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma,” with Kelly Rowland.

Nelly attending the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2021 ( Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

His most recent album was 2021’s Heartland.

Earlier this year, the rapper confirmed that he had secretly married fellow star Ashanti.

The couple confirmed they would be having a child together in April this year, sending fans into a nostalgic meltdown. The pair were first linked back in the early 2000s when they were two of the biggest stars in entertainment.

They rekindled their romance last year, announcing their engagement and pregnancy this year.

It appears that the artists had kept a big part of their reunion under wraps, as new documents seen by TMZ and People reveal they have actually been married since 27 December 2023. The marriage appeared to have taken place in Nelly’s hometown of St Louis County.

Last September, Nelly shared on Boss Moves with Rasheeda that the pair had gotten back together and that the reconciliation “surprised both of us.”

In April, Ashanti shared the news of her engagement with Essence.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” she said. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”