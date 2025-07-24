Rapper GloRilla arrested for drug possession after police called to investigate burglary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper GloRilla has been arrested on drug possession charges after police were called to investigate a burglary at her home.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was reportedly not at her residence outside of Atlanta, Georgia when three burglars broke in before 1:30am on Saturday morning.

According to local station Channel 2 Action News, shots were fired by an unidentified individual which caused the suspects to flee. Authorities do not believe they were injured.

When Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to investigate, they found a “significant amount of marijuana” in a closet in the master bedroom. Cannabis remains illegal for recreational use in Georgia.

Woods was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. She performed at the WNBA All-Star game in Indianapolis on Saturday evening, before turning herself in to the Forsyth County Jail on Tuesday. She was released soon after on a $22,260 bond.

GloRilla was arrested on drug possession charges after police were called to investigate a burglary at her home ( Forsyth County Sheriff's Office )

In a statement, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said: “The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice. At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.”

The Independent has reached out to Woods’ representatives for comment.

Woods, who was born in Memphis, Tennessee, first achieved mainstream success with her 2022 single “F.N.F. (Let's Go)”. The song reached the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance.

She further established herself with “Wanna Be” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “Yeah Glo!,” which earned two more Grammy nominations.

She told the Associated Press that her mentality is to “put your foot on the gas and don’t let up.”

“Don’t ever get too comfortable,” said the rapper. “Take advantage of everything that comes your way. If you drive and apply yourself, it’s going to happen.”

She added: “My momma always told me to be humble and grateful. I come from nothing almost. My mom is well mannered. My mom taught us right, like, internally, have a great spirit. My personality and spirit come from my momma.”

Last year she was a featured guest on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour” and met President Joe Biden at a White House event marking Women's History Month.

During her performance at the WNBA All-Star game this weekend she played a medley of her songs including “Let Her Cook,” “Typa” and “TGIF” at the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.