Members of the alt-rock band Jane’s Addiction have revealed that they are working on new music without frontman Perry Farrell.

The group made headlines last September when a gig at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion descended into chaos after Farrell threw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro.

Video footage of the incident showed Navarro attempting to push Farrell away before the singer was dragged offstage by crew members.

Jane’s Addiction swiftly cancelled the remainder of their tour with a statement signed by Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins, which highlighted their concerns about Farrell’s mental health difficulties.

Farrell shared a separate statement apologising for his actions, saying he had reached a “breaking point” that “resulted in inexcusable behaviour”.

“I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation,” he said.

On Friday (3 January), Avery shared a video of himself to Instagram as he recorded bass lines to a drum track, which he said had been recorded by Perkins.

“Look forward to getting some Mr Navarro on them. 2025!” he added, tagging both Perkins and Navarro in the post.

open image in gallery Jane’s Addiction members, including Dave Navarro (left) and Eric Avery (right) have been working on new music together ( Getty )

The trio have not confirmed whether they are planning to release their new music as Jane’s Addiction, without Farrell, or whether it is for a new musical project.

Navarro and Avery released a self-titled album under the name Deconstruction in 1994, to mixed reception. Perkins, meanwhile, joined Farrell’s project Porno for Pyros.

The guitarist announced a reissue of Deconstruction in December last year, explaining how it was “never really promoted” and featured no singles.

“It quickly went away and ultimately went out of print,” he said. “The album was very experimental and followed no rules and really had no structured songs. Eric sang and played bass, I was on guitar and did a few back up vocals and Michael Murphy from Lions and Ghosts played drums.

“We never did a live show but the exploration sonically was freeing and inspired.”

open image in gallery Dave Navarro celebrated a reissue of his 1994 project ‘Deconstruction’ ( Getty Images for Samsung )

Navarro said he believed that the chemistry between himself and Avery was “most definitely evident” on the project since it had been added to streaming services.

“I’d say it’s more cinematic and soundscapey than traditional song oriented,” he wrote. “Perhaps that’s why it was a tough listen for some.

“Having revisited it after all these years I believe this record contains some of my favorite recorded playing and interplay between E’s bass and my guitar. I am very happy this has been rereleased and is available for streaming. If you care to, give it a listen.”