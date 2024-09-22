Perry Farrell seeking medical treatment after Jane’s Addiction cancel tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Perry Farrell is seeking medical treatment after his band Jane’s Addiction’s reunion tour came to an abrupt end following a dramatic altercation between the singer and guitarist Dave Navarro.

Both Farrell and Navarro have since published statements about the incident, but the future of the band remains in doubt.

In a new Instagram post, Farrell’s wife, Etty Lau Farrell, revealed that her husband has made appointments with both an otolaryngologist and a neurologist. An otolaryngologist is a specialist who treats conditions affecting the ears, nose and throat, while a neurologist diagnoses, treats and manages disorders of the brain and nervous system.

Etty Lau Farrell’s statement reads in full: “Beyond grateful and so very humbled we are, to all the dears that have taken the time to send us such beautiful words of love and support - checking in over and over again to make sure we are well taken care of. Offering love and compassion, words of kindness, and even your homes for us to escape to…

“Like attracts like. Kindness attracts kindness. As you know, Perry is the gentlest of souls. We are equally astonished at Perry’s physical outburst as you are - but you must know that Perry must had been pushed to his absolute limit.. to that end we apologize.

Perry Farrell attending the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah in January 2024 ( Getty Images )

“We are taking a bit of time to ourselves, to reflect and to heal. Perry already has appointments with a otolaryngologist and a neurologist. If you know and love Perry well, you know there’s no need for me to address the other false narratives. Our souls know.

“With all of your love, kindness, compassion and support, you know, Perry will persevere.. He will recover. He will be happy again. He will once again be able to share his music, vision and artistry - unbridled.”

It concluded: “Make no mistake when he’s ready he will take another giant leap over obstacles to make us laugh, think, while changing the world together.

“We can rejoice together then. And you will know, we would not have been able to do it without you.”

Last week, guitarist Navarro shared a joint statement with Jane’s Addiction bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins, citing Farrell’s “continuing pattern of behaviour” as a leading factor behind the tour cancellation.

“Due to a continuing pattern of behaviour and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour,” the statement, posted on September 16, read.

“Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.

“We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.

“Our hearts are broken. Dave, Eric and Stephen.”

In a separate statement seen by The Independent, Perry Farrell said: “This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologise to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show.

“Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.”

Despite canceling their tour, last Wednesday the band released their new single “True Love”.