Dave Navarro posts heartfelt apology in wake of Jane’s Addiction fallout

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro has issued an apology to the support bands affected by their cancelled tour, as the rock group quietly released their new single “True Love”.

The band’s reunion tour came to an abrupt end after a dramatic altercation between Navarro and his bandmate Perry Farrell, in which the singer squared up to him and threw a punch before being dragged offstage by crewmembers.

Shortly after, Farrell shared an apology to Navarro, his bandmates and their fans, which was followed by the announcement that the remaining Jane’s Addiction shows had been cancelled.

Navarro marked the release of “True Love” on Thursday with a fresh statement to Instagram, along with a visual clip accompanying the song.

“New Jane’s Addiction track released today, ‘True Love’,” he wrote. “I am proud of the work we did on this song but I am equally saddened by the fact that you will likely never hear it live.

“I’d also like to publicly apologise to our crew, @crawlersband and their crew and to @loveandrocketsofficial and their crew. Thanks for being our travel companions for as long as you did.”

He concluded: “I am gutted that things ended this way and that so many jobs were lost as a result. May all of our hearts mend together.”

Earlier this week, Navarro shared a joint statement with bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins, citing Farrell’s “continuing pattern of behaviour” as a leading factor behind the tour cancellation.

“Due to a continuing pattern of behaviour and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour,” the statement, posted late on Monday 16 September, said.

“Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.

“We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.

“Our hearts are broken. Dave, Eric and Stephen.”

Jane’s Addiction have cancelled their remaining tour dates after an altercation between frontman Perry Farrell (right) and guitarist Dave Navarro ( Getty )

In a separate statement seen by The Independent, Farrell said: “This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologise to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show.

“Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation.”

Navarro’s latest statement suggests that he does not envisage any reunion in the future.