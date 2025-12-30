Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack White has called out a Republican congressman for sharing a misleading AI-generated video of the rockstar.

Tennessee representative Tim Burchett reposted a fake video that appeared to show White, who lives in Nashville, saying, “Don’t even think about listening to my music, you fascists.”

Although the clip was clearly edited, Burchett replied to the video on Monday on X, saying, “That cute girl from the Addams Family got really ugly and angry,” referencing TV character Wednesday Addams.

“Can you believe that a U.S. congressman, that's right, a CONGRESSMAN (from my state no less), a once hallowed and respected position in our society, would repost an AI generated video, containing a false comment that I never said and refuted (without researching that I might add) and like a 10 year old on a playground, add to it attempted insults to my physical appearance?” White, 50, wrote in an Instagram post with a screenshot of the dig hours after Burchett’s post.

“What kind of joke are we all living in now? All of trump's lackeys and bootlicks like this elected official are cowards that would never talk this way to anybody like me or you in person. trump really lowered the bar when he brought his scourge to this government. Neither him nor his sycophantic congressmen and women manifest class or dignity, they all just regurgitate cheap, childish, grade school bullying points and fake christian(!) rhetoric.”

He continued, “It's really sad how embarrassing our leadership has become, I so wish the average American conservative could have a conversation with any intelligent people in other countries around the world, just for one brief moment, and actually see just what a joke our government (and by proxy our country) has become.”

Jack White called out Congressman Tim Burchett over an AI-generated video of the rockstar that the politician shared ( Getty Images )

The Grammy-winning artist went on to call Trump and Burchett “low class playground bullies,” adding: “The great state of Tennessee deserves better Mr. Burchett but you and your cult are too dug in and blinded to even realize it.”

Burchett said in a statement shared with The Independent, “Of course I know it’s AI. Apparently sarcasm is dead. You’d think that someone with as much time on his hands as Jack White would be focusing on something more important—like how Johnny Paycheck isn’t in the Country Music Hall of Fame, which is a far greater injustice.”

White is no stranger to criticizing the Trump administration. Earlier this year, the musician insulted Trump’s ”disgusting” and “vulgar” gold-themed Oval Office redecoration, which sparked a feud with the White House as Trump’s White House communications director responded by calling him a “washed up, has-been loser” who was “masquerading as a real artist.”

The “Seven Nation Army” singer replied: “’Masquerading as a real artist’? Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving! That orange grifter has spent more tax payer money cheating at golf than helping ANYONE in the country. Improve. Anything.”