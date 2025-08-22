Jack White hits back at Trump after White House brands rock star a ‘has-been-loser’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grammy-winning musician Jack White has said that US president Donald Trump is “masquerading as a human being” and branded his administration “petty and thin-skinned” in response to the White House calling him a “has-been loser”.

The former White Stripes frontman, known for the 2003 hit “Seven Nation Army”, shared a post online on Wednesday (20 August), claiming that Trump is “masquerading as a Christian, as a leader, as a person with actual empathy”.

On Monday (18 August), White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement to The Independent that White was “masquerading as a real artist” after the musician took aim at Trump’s ”disgusting” and “vulgar” gold-themed Oval office redecoration, which was visible during his latest meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

White replied to the White House, calling Trump “an orange grifter” who “is a danger to the whole world”.

The musician wrote: “‘Masquerading as a real artist’? Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving! That orange grifter has spent more tax payer money cheating at golf than helping ANYONE in the country. Improve. Anything.

He also pointed out that he’d received an angry response for merely calling out the decor of the Oval Office.

“How funny that it wasn’t me calling out Trump’s blatant fascist manipulation of government, his gestapo ICE tactics, his racist remarks about Latinos, Native Americans, etc,” he wrote.

White then called out Trump’s alleged “ignorance of the dying children in Sudan, Gaza, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo” and “his lack of empathy for military veterans and those struggling with poverty”.

open image in gallery Jack White has said US president Donald Trump is ‘masquerading as a human being’ ( Getty Images )

“No, it wasn’t me calling out any of that, it was the f***ing DECOR OF THE OVAL OFFICE remarks I made that got them to respond with insults. How petty and pathetic and thin-skinned could this administration get?”

open image in gallery Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump participate in a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House ( AFP/Getty )

White continued: “So MAGA folk, enjoy your paving over your rose garden, your 200 million dollar ballroom in the White House, and your gaudy ass gold spray painted trinkets from Home Depot, cause he ain’t spending any money on helping YOU unless you fit into his white supremacist country club rich idiot agenda.”

The back-and-forth began when White shared a photo of the Trump and Zelensky sitting in the Oval Office, surrounded by gold ornaments.

“Look at how disgusting Trump has transformed the historic White House,” he wrote. “It’s now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room. Can’t wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too, he’s almost fully achieved the movie “Idiocracy.”

White, who previously labelled Trump an “obvious fascist” and a “wannabe dictator” after he won the 2024 election, continued: “Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes?

“A gold plated Trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of Trump shoes on either side wouldn’t it? What an embarrassment to American history.”

White House representative Cheung’s full response read: “Jack White is a washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career. It’s apparent he’s been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendour and significance of the Oval Office inside of ‘The People’s House.’”