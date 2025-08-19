Jack White slams Trump’s ‘vulgar’ Oval Office transformation after Zelensky meeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grammy-winning artist Jack White took aim at President Donald Trump’s White House redecoration efforts on Monday after the leader’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The former White Stripes frontman, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s, shared a photo of the two politicians sitting in the Oval Office, surrounded by gold ornaments.

“Look at how disgusting trump has transformed the historic White House,” he began.

“It’s now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room. Can’t wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too, he’s almost fully achieved the movie “Idiocracy.”

Trump last month announced his plans for a UFC fight at the White House to celebrate 250 years of American independence.

White, who previously labeled Trump an “obvious fascist” and a “wannabe dictator” after he won the 2024 election, continued: “Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes?

“A gold plated Trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of Trump shoes on either side wouldn’t it? What an embarrassment to American history.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

Jack White is a vocal critic of President Trump ( Getty )

White, meanwhile, heaped praise on Zelensky, concluding his post with the comment: “Also pictured in this photograph, a REAL leader of a nation in a black suit.”

Trump quickly had the Oval Office redecorated after his inauguration in January, switching the pictures, busts, and ornaments around and introducing as much gold as possible.

As CNN noted earlier this year: “There is gold everywhere: new gold vermeil figurines on the mantle and medallions on the fireplace, gold eagles on the side tables, gilded Rococo mirrors on the doors, and, nestled in the pediments above the doorways, diminutive gold cherubs shipped in from Mar-a-Lago.”

Trump also tripled the number of pictures of his predecessors on the walls, adding portraits of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson and Ronald Reagan, amongst others.

He further reinstated his signature Diet Coke button on the Resolute Desk and a bust of Sir Winston Churchill last seen during his first term.

White’s criticism comes after Trump hosted the Ukrainian president and several European leaders at the White House on Monday to advance peace efforts aimed at ending the ongoing war in Ukraine.