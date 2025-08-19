Latest portrait of ‘orange’ Trump that will be hung in the White House is revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new, “orange” portrait of President Donald Trump appears to be the latest in a run of paintings hanging in the White House, with a senior aide teasing there’s “more to come.”

Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka unveiled the artwork just hours after Trump hosted leaders from across Europe in hopes of finding a path to peace in Ukraine.

The new painting shows a non-smiling Trump striding between a row of American flags, wearing a trademark navy suit and red tie combo set to a luminous burnt orange backdrop.

“One of the new @WhiteHouse paintings of President @realDonaldTrump,” Gorka wrote on X Monday evening. “More to come.”

The artist behind the painting, who paid for it and its placement in the White House, was not immediately apparent.

open image in gallery Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president, shared the portrait on Monday evening and suggested that there's 'more to come' ( Sebastian Gorka/X )

On Monday, as nine leaders of European nations and NATO posed for their “family photo” in the Grand Foyer ahead of a multilateral meeting in the East Room, Trump showed off another new artwork.

Flanked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to his right and French President Emmanuel Macron to his left, Trump pointed to a large painting depicting a bloodied president pumping his fist in Butler, Pennsylvania, last summer, after he survived an assassination attempt.

“That was not a good day,” he said. “That was not a great day. See the picture.”

The portrait joins an array of new paintings hung on the White House walls since Trump returned to office in January.

In April, the president hung a striking new portrait of himself in the East Wing area with his face painted with the American flag. The picture was wedged between portraits of former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush.

A month later, the president unveiled a piece in the West Wing that features him alongside former GOP presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan, in front of an American flag.

open image in gallery A Trump staffer unveiled a new portrait of the president hanging in the White House hours after his summit on Ukraine ( AFP/Getty )

Trump, however, is notoriously particular about his depiction in paintings and portraits hanging in public institutions.

The president flew into a fit of rage in March, demanding that a portrait of himself painted by artist Sarah Boardman be removed from the Colorado Capitol building. Trump peddled a conspiracy theory that it was “purposely distorted” in an alleged petty plot orchestrated by Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

The White House has donated a portrait of Trump to the Colorado Capitol to replace one that the president hates.

The Independent has contacted the White House for more information.