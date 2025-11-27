Eminem surprises fans by appearing with Jack White during NFL halftime show
The rapper, who grew up in Detroit, was an executive producer of this year’s halftime show at Lions game
Eminem delighted fans at the Thanksgiving showdown between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions by appearing alongside rock star Jack White.
The rapper, who grew up in Detroit, was an executive producer of the halftime show at the city’s Ford Field, alongside his manager Paul Rosenberg.
Few expected Eminem to make an appearance onstage, but he later came out alongside White, another Detroit local, wearing a Lions jacket and a white hoodie pulled up over his head.
He rose from a platform flanked by pyrotechnics to give a rendition of his 2002 hit “Till I Collapse,” while White accompanied him on guitar.
The link-up between the White Stripes frontman and the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Matthews, closed the show and was followed by White’s sports stadium anthem Seven Nation Army, sending the enthusiastic crowd into a frenzy.
This year marks Eminem’s first serving as the executive producer of the halftime show, and it was he who selected White as the main performer.
Despite the high energy performance, the Lions could not rally and went on to lose the game to the Packers 31-24.
The Lions must now battle for a wild-card spot to proceed to the NFC playoffs.
