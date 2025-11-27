Macy’s Thanksgiving parade updates: Wind expected to impact annual NYC holiday event
The annual parade will include dozens of iconic floats, balloons and performers
Turkey Day is here — and that means the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is about to kick off in New York City.
The 99th annual parade will feature dozens of iconic floats and balloons — including Beagle Scout Snoopy, Super Mario and Spider-Man — along a 2.5-mile route stretching from the Upper West Side to Midtown this morning.
Eleven marching bands from across the country are set to join the procession, along with more than 30 clown crews.
Viewers can expect to see some big names performing in this year’s parade, including Wicked: For Good star Cynthia Erivo and country music icon Lainey Wilson. Tony Award-nominated actor Christopher Jackson, rapper Busta Rhymes and singer Calum Scott are also among the 28 performers.
The procession will begin around 8:30 a.m. Eastern time and wrap up around noon, just in time for families to start setting the table and adding the finishing touches to Thanksgiving dinner.
If you’re looking to watch the parade in person, expect a high temperature in the low to mid-40s. Strong wind gusts up to 40 mph are also possible, which could impact how the parade balloons fly, according to NBC 4.
Wintry weather and cold conditions expected throughout the festive parade
Weather watchers have warned that the spat of warm weather which has swept across the East Coast will have cleared by the time that the parade kicks off.
According to the National Weather Service, a strong cold front from Canada will bring an “abrupt change” which will send temperatures plunging below seasonal averages.
East Coasters can expect daily highs of between 5 and 15 degrees in most areas, with heavy snow expected across the Great Lakes.
The NYPD has ramped up security ahead of the parade amid 'increasing polarization' about Israel-Hamas war
The NYPD has ramped up security at the Macy’s Parade according to a bulletin obtained by ABC News.
The police department has identified the event as being “a potentially attractive opportunity for acts of obstruction, destruction and violence," but has not named any specific threats.
However, the NYPD did point to increasing polarization about the Israel-Hamas war being a potential security concern,
In both 2023 and 2024, pro-Palestine protestors were arrested at the Macy’s parade.
"The intense polarization of significant international developments including the Israel-Hamas war-even amid a tenuous ceasefire-political flashpoints such as recent nationwide immigration enforcement efforts, and the harboring of other individualized grievances, raises the potential for some demonstrators to clash with law enforcement officers assigned to protective details at major events, which could prove disruptive and pose public safety risks, including-but not limited to-route obstruction and property damage," the bulletin read.
There will be fixed cameras and aerial drones monitoring the parade this year, alongside hundreds of blocker vehicles and 1,400 metal barricades to secure the perimeter of the parade route.
What time does the Macy's parade kick off and where is it?
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off at 8.30 am ET and will run until 12pm.
The entire event will be broadcast live, as the incredible floats drift down West 77th Street and Central Park West in New York City.
From there, the balloons will go around Columbus Circle and head east on Central Park South.
After turning down 6th Avenue, the parade will finish at Macy’s Herald Square on West 34th Street.
There will be 28 floats, 11 marching bands, clown groups and musical performances in the parade.
Breaking down the parade: The iconic Macy's event in numbers
This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to be one of the biggest yet.
According to Today, there will be an estimated 3 million spectators in attendance at the parade with an additional 8,000 people taking part in the event.
There will be 34 giant balloons, 28 floats, 11 marching bands and 33 clown crews.
To make the parade as beautiful as possible, 2,000 gallons of paint, 300 pounds of glitter and 200 pounds of confetti will be used in the Macy’s event.
Singers including British songstress Cynthia Erivo, rapper Busta Rhymes, 80s band Foreigner and Kool & the Gang are also set to perform during the parade.
