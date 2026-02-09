Jake Paul backtracks on Bad Bunny criticism after brother Logan hits out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul has backtracked on his claim that Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny is a “fake American citizen” after his brother Logan publicly called him out.

During the musician’s history-making Super Bowl halftime show, Paul — who relocated to Puerto Rico in 2021 — said on X that he was boycotting the performance because there was a “fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America.”

The YouTuber turned professional boxer, who is a vocal Trump supporter, was forced to clarify his comments when his older brother, Logan, 30, responded to the tweet saying: “I love my brother but I don’t agree with this.”

“Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island,” he continued.

The younger Paul brother then backtracked on his comments, claiming he “wasn’t calling anyone a ‘fake citizen’” but had meant it in reference to the musician’s stance on ICE’s activities in the U.S.

open image in gallery Jake Paul was challenged by his brother after he claimed Bad Bunny was a ‘fake’ American citizen ( Getty Images for Netflix )

He wrote: “To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a ‘fake citizen’ because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so,” he said.

“But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period,” he said. The Independent has contacted Bad Bunny’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny made history as the first artist to perform a halftime show entirely in Spanish ( Getty Images )

The Paul brothers relocated to Puerto Rico in 2021, primarily to leverage tax benefits, as announced by Logan in an interview with Graham Bensinger.

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is Puerto Rican descent, also called out Paul’s comments, writing on X: “A ‘fake American citizen?’ Didn’t you MOVE to Puerto Rico to avoid paying your taxes while kids across America go hungry? Meanwhile Benito actually funds low income kids’ access to arts and sports programs, while you defund them. Of course you’re mad. He makes you look small.” The Independent has contacted Paul’s representatives for comment.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, released the documentary El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente in 2022, which highlighted the gentrification and displacement of local Puerto Ricans caused by wealthy outsiders moving to the island under tax incentive programs. The documentary included a clip of Logan Paul declaring his move to the territory.

During his acceptance speech at the Grammys, Ocasio said “ICE out” after two U.S. citizens, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, were fatally shot by immigration enforcement agents in Minnesota.

He told the Grammys audience: “We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans.”

On Sunday night, the rapper made history as the first artist to perform a halftime show entirely in Spanish, as well as becoming the first Latin solo act to take on one of the world’s most coveted gigs.

In his 13-minute set, the rapper and singer delivered an energetic rendition of some of biggest hits, during which he was joined by surprise guests including Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny with his Grammys for Album of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album, and Best Global Music Performance ( Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

open image in gallery Bad Bunny paid tribute to his Puerto Rico in a show themed around his home ( Getty Images )

The performance was dominated by Bad Bunny’s Spanish-language hits such as “EoO’”, “BAILE InoLVIDABLE” and “DtMF”. The set incorporated a number of references to Puerto Rican culture and food.

At the end of the set, Ocasio was handed a football with the words “Together, we are America” written on it. He then said “God bless America” before listing the names of every country in the Americas.

President Trump was also critical of Ocasio’s performance, writing that it was “one of the worst EVER” halftime shows and claimed no one understood “a word this guy is saying.”

“It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump, who suggested he wasn’t going to watch the show, said.

He added: “There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD.”