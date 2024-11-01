Hugh Jackman to headline BST Hyde Park 2025 – how to get tickets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hollywood actor and singer Hugh Jackman has been announced as the latest headliner for BST Hyde Park festival 2024.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star will be performing a set of songs from musical theatre while accompanied by a live orchestra at the London event on Sunday 6 July.

Tracks from musicals including The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, Les Miserablesand The Music Man will be on the setlist, along with “some surprises”.

Jackman, 56, is best known for his starring role as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise but began his career in musical theatre, starting with a role as Gaston in an Australian production of Beauty and the Beast.

He received an Olivier award nomination for his performance in the West End’s Oklahoma! and won a Tony for Broadway’s The Boy from Oz.

Jackman marked a return to musicals in 2012 when he took on the role of Jean Valjean in the feature film adaptation of Les Miserables, opposite an ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway, Russell Crowe, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried and Helena Bonham Carter.

open image in gallery Hugh Jackman has a long history of starring in musicals ( Ntavernise/20thcentury Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock )

Following the 2017 box-office hit The Greatest Showman, which earnt him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, he returned to the stage for a Broadway revival of The Music Man in 2021, which ran for two years.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday 6 November. A pre-sale for Amex cardmembers will begin at 2.30pm today (Friday 1 November).

A further two pre-sales have been scheduled: one for Hugh Jackman fans at 10am on Monday 4 November, and another for BST Hyde Park at 2pm the same day.

Jackman joins previously announced headliners Jeff Lynne’s ELO and Zach Bryan for 2025, with more artists to be announced soon.

open image in gallery Jackman performing at the Brit Awards in 2019 ( PA )

ELO, known for hits including “Mr Blue Sky” and “Don’t Bring Me Down”, will perform as part of their farewell tour, as part of their planned retirement from music.

Founded in Birmingham by Lynne and keyboardist Roy Wood, the latter whom departed two years later, ELO broke up in 1986 but relaunched in 2014 with Lynne as the sole core member.

open image in gallery Jeff Lynne performing with ELO ( Getty Images )

“My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014,” Lynne said in a statement announcing the show. “It seems like the perfect place to do our final show.

“We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, ‘We’re gonna do it One More Time!’”

ELO will perform on Sunday 13 July 2025.