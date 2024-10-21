ELO announce final gig at London’s Hyde Park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) have announced a final farewell gig that will be held at London’s Hyde Park next summer.

The British rock band, known for hits such as “Mr Blue Sky” and “Don’t Bring Me Down”, are currently undertaking a last tour of the US, ahead of a planned retirement from music.

Organisers have described the gig as a “final goodbye” from the band, with tickets set to go on sale Friday.

ELO were founded in Birmingham in 1970 by Jeff Lynne and keyboardist Roy Wood, the latter of whom departed two years later, and was replaced by Richard Tandy. The band broke up in 1986, but relaunched in 2014 with Lynne as the sole core member.

Tandy, who did not join Lynne for the most recent reincarnation of the band, died earlier this year at the age of 76.

“My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014”, says Lynne. “It seems like the perfect place to do our final show.

“We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, ‘we’re gonna do it One More Time!’”

Jeff Lynne performing with ELO ( Getty Images )

The gig will be part of the annual BST (British Summer Time) festival, which takes place over several weekends each summer in west London. ELO follows in the footsteps of acts such as Stevie Nicks, Elton John and Bruce Springsteen to perform at BST in recent years.

Jim King, chief executive of European festivals at organiser AEG Presents, said: “Jeff Lynne’s ELO are loved the world over. The live shows are nothing short of extraordinary and a testament to the incredible catalogue of hits we’ve enjoyed for over 50 years.

“Hosting their final performance at BST Hyde Park is a true honour, especially 30 years after their first festival show in the same park. We’re excited to be part of this special moment in music history.”

ELO will perform on Sunday 13 July 2025 at BST Hyde Park. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday October 25.