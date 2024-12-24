Hozier praised for ‘stunning’ cover of Fairytale of New York on SNL

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hozier returned to Saturday Night Live for the show’s final episode of 2024, where he performed a cover of The Pogues’ classic Christmas song, “Fairytale of New York”.

Fans praised the Irish musician for his poignant cover of the track, which aired days before what would have been Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan’s 67th birthday.

“Oh s***, Hozier is performing ‘Fairytale of New York’ on SNL... THIS IS THE BEST SHOW OF THE SEASON!” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

“This is flawless and moving,” another fan wrote on the NBC Instagram page, which shared a clip of Hozier’s performance.

One called it a “moving performance” and suggested it was a fitting tribute to MacGowan and the late Kirsty MacColl, who sang with The Pogues for the original version.

“This is the greatest version since The Pogues themselves,” another viewer claimed. “Absolute class.”

“Had tears running down my face from the first four notes,” one person said. “Shane would have been proud.”

MacGowan, who was born on Christmas Day, died just over a year ago on 30 November, aged 65.

Hozier made his SNL debut in 2014, when he played his breakout hit “Take Me to Church” along with “Angel of Death and the Codeine Scene”.

In this year’s Christmas-themed episode, he also performed his latest hit, “Too Sweet”, a song from his surprise deluxe version of his third studio album, Unreal Unearth. “Too Sweet” topped the Billboard Hot 100 in April and was named as one of the biggest-streamed tracks of the year.

Many fans called for Hozier to release his cover of “Fairytale of New York” to streaming services.

Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl in a promotional image for ‘Fairytale of New York’ ( Getty Images )

In a recent interview with The Independent, MacGowan’s widow, artist and writer Victoria Mary Clarke, spoke about the late musician’s view on the song and its enduring popularity.

Elsewhere in the Christmas-themed episode, which was hosted by actor and comedian Martin Short, a cold open brought in a number of celebrity guests including Tom Hanks, Paul Rudd, Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson and Kristen Wiig.

Colin Jost and Michael Che entertained viewers with their annual “joke exchange” on the Weekend Update, which included one gag that prompted a gasp from Jost’s wife, Johansson.

One person wrote: “This is easily the most brutal one they’ve done yet, went straight for the throat on every single joke.”

A second viewer added: “Having Scarlett there is a power move!!! Every year Che ups himself.”

“It was a beatdown. I’m gonna die of asphyxiation by laughing, omg. I’m in tears,” a third fan wrote.