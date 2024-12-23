Scarlett Johansson left speechless after husband’s ‘brutal’ SNL joke about her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Scarlett Johansson made a special cameo on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, where she had to listen to her husband, Colin Jost, make a joke about her age, their child and their sex life.

SNL’s Christmas 2024 edition, hosted by Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short, saw “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che do their annual “joke exchange” on the segment.

The tradition involves both men finding new ways to embarrass the other as they force themselves to read jokes their comedy partner has written, which they had never seen before.

Judging by this year’s efforts it’s fair to say that Che might have gotten one over on Jost who was forced to read all the gags in a “Black voice” before reading a quip saying that Kamala Harris still supports slavery reparations.

However, his next joke was the true surprise as not only was it about Johansson, but she was backstage watching him read it out, with cameras capturing her stunned live reaction. The Under the Skin actor had previously appeared in the episode’s cold open.

“I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson,” said Jost, as the Black Widow star looked on in nervous anticipation.

“Oh my gosh, she’s so genuinely worried,” said Jost, as he briefly broke character.

“Y’all know Scarlett just celebrated her 40th birthday, which means I’m about to get up out of there,” said Jost as the cameras cut to Johansson, who was both simultaneously laughing and gobsmacked.

“Shiz! Nah, nah. I’m just playin,” he added, barely able to compose himself.

Things weren’t done yet for Jost and Johansson though as Che had lined up another joke for them, about their son, who was born in August 2021.

“We just had a kid together, and y’all ain’t see no pictures of him yet, because he’s Black as hell!” said Jost as a photoshopped image of himself and Johansson appeared behind him, while Johansson quietly sipped a glass of water backstage.

open image in gallery Scarlett Johansson backstage on Saturday Night Live ( SNL/NBC )

Amazingly, the jokes weren’t over for the couple and the final pun that Che had prepared for Jost was even more obscene than the previous two and might require an explanation that we can’t possibly write here.

“Costco has removed their roast beef sandwich from its menu, but I ain’t tripping. I be eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid,” said Jost causing an eruption of laughter from the entire cast and crew, while Johansson looked genuinely shocked.

open image in gallery Scarlett Johansson on SNL ( SNL/NBC )

Fans were genuinely impressed at the lengths Che went to embarrass his friend and his wife.

One person wrote: “This is easily the most brutal one they’ve done yet, went straight for the throat on every single joke.”

A second viewer added: “Having Scarlett there is a power move!!! Every year Che ups himself.”

“It was a beatdown. I’m gonna die of asphyxiation by laughing, omg. I’m in tears,” a third fan wrote.

open image in gallery Jost and Johansson have been married since 2020 ( Getty Images )

This is hardly the first time that Jost has been tricked into making jokes about the Lost in Translation star.

In July, during another joke swap, Che made Jost say: “ChatGPT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson’s AI character in Her,” a nervous Jost told viewers. “Which I’ve never bothered to watch, because without that body what’s the point of listening?”