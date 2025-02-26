Heidi Montag to perform at Mighty Hoopla 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heidi Montag will perform at this year’s Mighty Hoopla festival in London, The Independent can reveal.

The pop singer and reality TV star, 38, has been the subject of renewed interest this year, as she and her husband Spencer Pratt received public support after losing their home in the Palisades Fire.

Fans swiftly began streaming Montag’s music, including her debut album Superficial and the track “I’ll Do It”, which became one of the top-trending songs on TikTok as the singer was urged to record new music.

Pratt shared an emotional video last month after the 2010 album hit No 1 on iTunes, 15 years after its release.

“We spent all of our money on this album, Superficial. 15 years ago, three days ago, so January 10, 2010, it came out,” he said. “We weren’t trying to be reality stars; we were like, ‘We are gonna make Heidi a pop star.’ We were a team. Every night when you thought we were watching The Hills, we were in the recording studio working with the best.”

Pratt continued: “Every dollar we made from The Hills we put into this album, Superficial. And for it to freakin’ finally get No 1 in America, 15 years after. Do you know how many times we’ve cried and how much regret we’ve had about spending all of our money and investing it and believing in Heidi’s music even though we knew it was so good, and for it to finally come out and be a f***ing hit.”

open image in gallery Heidi Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt were the subject of renewed interest this year

Montag, who will perform on Sunday 1 June at Mighty Hoopla, shot to fame while appearing in the reality TV show The Hills in 2006, starring in six seasons until the series ended in 2010. She and Pratt went on to star in shows including Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Family Feud.

Other artists on the lineup for Mighty Hoopla 2025 include headliners JADE, Ciara, Kesha and Loreen, pop singers Jojo, Jamelia, Daniel Bedingfield, Kate Nash with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, and Pixie Lott, drummer and singer G Flip, Vengaboys and Lemar.

The festival will also bring back Queertopia, a specially crafted stage that will showcase “the best up and coming names within the queer space”.

Among the artists performing at Queertopia will be headliner Moonchild Sally, Turkish artist INJI, singer-songwriter Hannah Diamond and drag stars Barbs and Yshee Black.

This year also sees the renewal of The Independent’s partnership with Mighty Hoopla, bringing readers exclusive news, interviews and ticket offers.

Mighty Hoopla takes place between 31 May to 1 June. Tickets are on sale now: Saturday tickets start from £74.50 plus booking fee, Sunday tickets from £69.50 plus booking fee, while weekend tickets start from £149 plus booking fee.