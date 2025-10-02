Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paramore co-founder and lead singer Hayley Williams has revealed that Morgan Wallen was the inspiration behind her “racist country singer” lyric.

On the titular track of her latest solo album, Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, Williams, 36, sings: “I’ll be the biggest star / At this racist country singer’s bar.”

When asked who the line is referring to during a Wednesday appearance on The New York Times’s Popcast podcast, the “Ain’t It Fun” singer bluntly replied: “It could be a couple, but I’m always talking about Morgan Wallen, I don’t give a s***.”

As the hosts laughed, Williams appeared unfazed, going on to challenge Wallen to “meet me at Whole Foods, b**** — I don’t care. I just don’t care.”

The Independent has contacted Wallen’s representative for comment.

Hayley Williams (left) of Paramore said she's 'always talking about' Morgan Wallen (right) when she sings about 'racist country singers' ( Getty )

Williams has previously declared Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen her least favorite musician-owned Nashville establishment.

“When you open a business, you don’t just put your name on it. Like you come up with something, right?” she told Stereogum in August. “It can have your DNA in it, but I don’t understand the bars that are just people’s names.”

Over the years, Wallen has found himself at the center of numerous controversies. In 2021, he was briefly suspended from his record label after he was filmed using a racial slur.

The video, reportedly filmed by neighbors annoyed at the late-night disturbance and then shared by TMZ, showed Wallen coming home from a night out with friends when he yelled the N-word at a friend twice.

A week after the incident, the “I’m the Problem” singer shared a five-minute apology video, explaining that he was on “hour 72 of a 72-hour bender” when he’d used the slur.

Revealing he’d been sober since the video was shared, he said he had accepted “some invitations from some amazing Black organizations and executives and leaders to engage in some very real and honest conversations.”

“Who knows if I’ll be able to live down all the mistakes I’ve made, but I’m certainly going to try,” he said.

Speaking to Billboard in 2023 for his first interview in years, Wallen addressed his behavior, acknowledging: “There’s no excuse. I’ve never made an excuse. I never will make an excuse.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people, heard stories [about] things that I would have never thought about because I wasn’t the one going through it,” he said. “And I think, for me, in my heart I was never that guy that people were portraying me to be, so there was a little bit of like, ‘Damn, I’m kind of actually mad about this a little bit because I know I shouldn’t have said this, but I’m really not that guy.’

He continued: “I put myself in just such a s*** spot, you know? Like, ‘You really messed up here, guy.’ If I was that guy, then I wouldn’t have cared. I wouldn’t have apologized. I wouldn’t have done any of that if I really was that guy that people were saying about me.”